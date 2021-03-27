Ghost Iris: veröffentlichen neue Single „Cold Sweat“

Die dänische Metalcore Band Ghost Iris legt mit Cold Sweat eine neue Single, samt Musikvideo, vor. Es ist der dritte Vorbote aus dem neuen Studioalbum Comatose, welches am 07.06.2021 über Long Branch Records erscheint.

Streamt Cold Sweat und bestellt Comatose hier:https://smarturl.it/ghostiris_comatose

Ghost Iris über die neue Single Cold Sweat:

„Mankind can be devious. Sinners all, no one is perfect. But does judgment await, or does existence simply cease to exist, once the light switch is set to “off”? It’s a song that explores the darkness present in us all, and what we must do to fight it. Life is cold and it’s a slippery slope.“