Goya: neues Album „In The Dawn Of November“ jetzt erhältlich auf Blues Funeral Recordings

Heute feiert die Arizona Doom Metal-Band Goya die offizielle Veröffentlichung ihres vierten Studioalbums In The Dawn Of November auf Blues Funeral Recordings. Die Band hat gerade eine umfassende Ostküsten-Tour mit den Doom-Kollegen Bronco gestartet.

Die Kritiken zu In The Dawn Of November sind durchweg positiv. Decibel Magazine beschreibt das Album als „a red-hot meltdown of dead cold doom brutalism“, während Outlaws Of The Sun es als „a tour-de-force of modern day doom metal“ bezeichnet. Ghost Cult Magazine hebt hervor, dass „this is the sound of cities being flattened, mountains collapsing, planets slowly imploding, and entire galaxies colliding“. Musipedia Of Metal lobt das Album mit den Worten: „Heavy, doomy, melodic, expertly played, perfectly produced, and enough sadness to make you an emotional wreck, the new Goya record rules.“

Das neue Album In The Dawn Of November kann an dieser Stelle gestreamt werden, und verpasst nicht das neueste Video Depressive Episode.

Mit ausladenden Kompositionen, titanisch schweren Riffs, die in Fuzz getränkt sind, und eindringlicher Atmosphäre, positioniert sich Goya zwischen den Genre-Pionieren Electric Wizard, Sleep und Acid King, während sie ihrer eigenen Rezeptur unbestreitbaren Griffigkeit und Charisma verleihen. Sie spielen nicht nur Doom-Musik: sie verkörpern sie bis ins Mark. Unbarmherzig und fesselnd, ist ihr viertes Studioalbum In The Dawn Of November laut, hypnotisch und entschieden drückend. Aufgenommen von Jack Endino (High On Fire, Year Of The Cobra, Soundgarden), ist dieser neue akustische Angriff des Wüstentrios gnadenlos und fegt alles auf seinem mächtigen Weg hinweg.

Der Frontmann Jeffrey Owens reflektiert: „The eight years since the last Goya record have brought me face to face with some hard truths about life. I’m getting older, and mortality has struck me in new ways, so this album is largely a meditation on death. In The Dawn Of November is the natural evolution of the band, and the culmination of everything that came before it, simultaneously signifying a new era for Goya.“

Ostküsten-Tour mit Bronco:

12.06.2025 – Chicago, IL – Reggies / Music Joint

13.06.2025 – Indianapolis, IN – State Street

14.06.2025 – Cleveland, OH – The Winchester

15.06.2025 – Detroit, MI – Parts and Labor

17.06.2025 – Toronto, ON – Bovine Sex Club

18.06.2025 – Montreal, QC – Bluedog

19.06.2025 – Portland, ME – Geno’s Rock Club

20.06.2025 – Jamaica Plain, MA – The Midway Cafe

21.06.2025 – Brooklyn, NY – The Wood Shop

22.06.2025 – Philadelphia, PA – Nikki Lopez

23.06.2025 – Richmond, VA – Bandito’s

25.06.2025 – Winston-Salem, NC – Hoots

26.06.2025– TBA

27.06.2025 – Atlanta, GA – Boggs Social & Supply

28.06.2025 – New Orleans, LA – Gasa Gasa

29.06.2025 – Houston, TX – White Oak / Upstairs