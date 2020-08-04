grandson: veröffentlicht neue Single „Riptide“, co-produziert von Mike Shinoda

Dass die kreative Chemie zwischen grandson und Mike Shinoda stimmt, weiß man spätestens seit ihrer Kollaboration Running From My Shadow im Jahr 2018. Damals hatte grandson in Mike Shinodas Song gastiert, nun wiederum half der Linkin-Park-Frontmann seinem Freund und Kollegen für seinen neuen Song Riptide als Co-Produzent und Mentor aus.

Das Ergebnis ist ein kraftvoller Song, in dem grandson zwischen zwei Arten des emotionalen Schmerzes hin- und hergerissen ist. Er kommentiert: „This is a story about choosing between the pain of moving on or the pain of remaining in the same place.“ Im Refrain klingt das dann so: „I’ve been caught up in the riptide / For too long ‚cause it’s all I know / I’ve been lettin‘ this shit slide / But if you love me, let me go„.

Seht das zugehörige Musikvideo hier:

Riptide folgt auf das Ende Juni veröffentlichte Identity. Der kanadisch-amerikanische Künstler kommentiert zu seinem neuen Material: „These songs have a lot to do with the conflict we find between making painful change or dealing with the pain from staying the same with those familiar bad habits. One way or another, it’s gonna hurt like hell. Mike Shinoda co-produced and mentored me through this process, which began in a writing session at his studio with my longtime collaborator Boonn in early 2019. We had tried a couple ideas earlier in the day that I couldn’t get into, and then I picked up the guitar and played the intro riff and the song practically wrote itself. It was the first of this new era written, and while it addresses the pain of regret, the places we go to avoid confrontation, I’m proud to tell my story and hope that someone that hears it will find the strength to tell theirs.“

Das Musikvideo zu Riptide, das unter der Regie von Karl Jungquist gedreht wurde, führt die Handlung von Identity fort. Seht das Video zu Identity hier:

Nach mehreren EPs arbeitet grandson derzeit an der Fertigstellung seines Debütalbums, das noch in diesem Jahr erscheinen soll.

