Hangman’s Chair: neue Single „2 AM Thoughts“ veröffentlicht

Nach dem 2022 erschienenen Album A Loner meldet sich die französische Doom-Metal-Band Hangman’s Chair mit ihrer neuen Single 2 AM Thoughts featuring DOOL zurück. Die beiden Bands werden dieses Jahr auch gemeinsam in Europa touren.

Seht euch das Video zu 2 AM Thoughts hier an:

Streamt 2 AM Thoughts hier: https://hangmanschair.bfan.link/2AM.ema

Hangman’s Chair sagen über 2 AM Thoughts: „The idea of collaborating with Raven Von Dorst doesn’t come from nowhere, we’ve been thinking about it since our last album. If we had to invite someone, it has to be Raven, we’ve known each other for quite a while long time now, played shows and partied together. Moreover, we share the same sensibilities. When the opportunity of touring with DOOL became reality, it was the perfect time to record a song as one to solidified our bond. We came with music and words, Raven came with magical haunted voices. The title of the song speaks for itself, it deals with insomnia and thoughts you can experience during those moments such as anxiety, anguish, stress and doubts. The video is kinda special for us, we filmed our childhood friend Kéo Nackphouminh during his everyday life, struggling against his inner demons for years and being clean for three years now. For those wo don’t know, he was the very first singer of Hangman’s Chair appearing on our first album. Things have finally come full circle.“

Die Terminübersicht der Currents Colliding European Tour 2024 findet ihr hier:

Hangman’s Chair sind:

Julien Chanut – Gitarre

Cédric Toufouti – Gitarre, Vocals

Mehdi Thepegnier – Drums

Clément Hanvic – Bass

Hangman’s Chair online:

https://www.facebook.com/hangmanschair

https://www.instagram.com/hangmans_chair/

https://hangmanschair.bandcamp.com/