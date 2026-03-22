Harmful: geben Livetermine für 2026 bekannt

Nach den erfolgreichen Jubiläumsshows zum Vinyl-Release des Debütalbums von Harmful in München und Frankfurt hat die Band gespürt, wie viel Spaß die Konzerte gemacht haben – das Noise-Feuer ist zurück. Aufgrund der großen Nachfrage aus anderen Städten spielen Harmful nun auch in Hamburg und Berlin. Schnell die Tickets sichern – es wird großartig!

08.10.2026 Berlin – Badehaus (Tickets hier)

09.10.2026 Hamburg – Hafenklang (Tickets hier)

Die Band äußert sich wie folgt: „Dear Harmful family, first of all, we want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts. The two anniversary shows for the vinyl release of our debut album in Munich and Frankfurt were truly special for us. You welcomed us with so much love, energy and warmth that we still feel it today. Those two nights sparked something in us, a feeling we had missed for a long time. The noise fire is burning again, thanks to you.

Many of you wrote to us afterwards, asking and hoping whether we would play in other cities as well. And yes – the demand was so strong that we didn’t want to wait. We are very happy to announce two more Harmful shows: Berlin & Hamburg! Tickets are alreay on sale. We can’t wait to continue this journey with you. Thank you for supporting us, for being with us, and for showing us that this band still means something to so many of you. It means a lot to us too – maybe more than ever.

See you in 2026. With plenty of noise, heart and anticipation!

Harmful online: Facebook Homepage