Hei’An: veröffentlichen cineastisches Musikvideo zu „Liberated“

Hei’An haben am 25. September anlässlich zum Album-Release von Kiss Our Ghost Goodbye, ihrem neuen Album, ein cineastisches Musikvideo zu Liberated veröffentlicht. Seht es euch hier an:

Hei’Ans Frontman Matic Blagonič sagt neuen Single: „Liberated was written early during the album’s creation, ironically being a significant departure from our previous sound while incorporating elements reminiscent of our debut album, imago. It blends electronic pop with post-metal, packaged in a modern rock/metal style. Lyrically, it’s one of the most positive songs on the album, focusing on the cathartic and liberating experience of creating music and art. This process has helped me process emotions and thoughts, transforming from mere self-expression into a vital tool for personal growth.“

Zum neuen Album kommentiert er: „Kiss Our Ghosts Goodbye delves into situations influenced by external factors: people, society, genetics, etc. Although not a concept album per se, it has a clear common thread throughout. I’ve overcome the mental barriers that made me write ambiguously in the past and aimed for brutal honesty and vulnerability in these new songs. Lyrically, the album covers themes such as my battle with multiple sclerosis, societal issues, personal rejection due to my sexuality, and geopolitical fears. Musically, it’s a huge leap forward, refining the band’s existing sound and introducing fresh elements to create a uniquely Hei’An style. Each song addresses a “ghost” from my story, with the moral being that we should all strive to let go and move forward by Kissing Those Ghosts Goodbye, if we can.“

