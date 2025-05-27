Hei’An: veröffentlichen erstes Video „Make Me Want To Leave You“ vom kommenden Album

Das bevorstehende zweite Full-Length-Album von Hei’An mit dem Titel Kiss Our Ghosts Goodbye wurde von der Band selbst sowie von Randy Slaugh (Architects, The Amity Affliction) produziert. Das Mixing übernahm Joseph McQueen (From Ashes To New, Bad Wolves) und Zakk Cervini (Bring Me the Horizon, Architects), während das Mastering von Ted Jensen durchgeführt wurde.

Das Musikvideo zur ersten Single Make Me Want To Leave You wurde vom polnischen Produktionshaus Grupa13 (g13.film) produziert, das für seine Zusammenarbeit mit Arch Enemy, Amon Amarth, Epica und Behemoth sowie anderen führenden Metal-Acts bekannt ist. Seht es euch hier an:

Frontmann Matic Blagonič äußert sich zur Single: „Make Me Want to Leave You was the first song we finished for this album, marking Aljaž’s recorded debut as a full-time band member with his harsh vocals. The lyrics reflect our shared romantic relationship, emphasizing that no amount of bigotry or hate can make us want to leave each other or change who we are, and that nobody should feel pressured to alter themselves because of others’ misguided opinions on love. Sonically, the song is a significant departure from our previous work, featuring haunting electronics, a heavy metalcore breakdown, and a cinematic chorus that captures our frustration and anger.“

Kiss Our Ghost Goodbye – Trackliste:

1. Aberration

2. My Harness

3. What A Shame

4. To Let You Down

5. Dearest

6. Beneath The Sinking Moon

7. Undertow

8. Make Me Want To Leave You

9. Liberated

10. What Do You Have To Save?

FFO: Bring Me The Horizon, Bad Omens, I Prevail, Architects

Hei’An ist eine fünfköpfige Post-Metalcore-Band aus Slowenien, deren einzigartiger Sound Elemente aus verschiedenen Metal-, Rock-, Pop- und Elektro-Stilen vereint. Ihre tief emotionalen und eindringlichen Songs sind voller intimer Momente und eindringlicher Passagen. Seit ihrer ersten, ausverkauften Release-Show im slowenischen Kultlokal Kino Šiška Anfang 2023 traten Hei’An in ganz Europa und bei einigen der bedeutendsten Metal-Festivals und Musikindustrie-Events weltweit auf, darunter 70000 Tons Of Metal, MetalDays, ProgPower EU, Eurosonic und MENT Ljubljana.

Hei’An sind:

Matic Blagonič – Clean Vocals

Aljaž Novak – Harsh Vocals

Matevž Počič – Gitarre

Peter Smrdel – Bass

Gaj Bostič – Schlagzeug

Hei’An online:

https://www.instagram.com/heianofficial/

https://linktr.ee/heianofficial