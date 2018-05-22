Helldorado – The Incredible Rock & Roll Freakshow gibt folgende neue Acts bekannt:
Danko Jones (CAN), The Devils (IT), Monolord (SWE), Supersuckers (US), The Rock ‚N Roll Wrestling Bash (D) und Cassi Nova & Miss Riskina
Samstag 17. November 2018 im Klokgebouw in Eindhoven
Fogende Bands und Künstler werden diese jahr auftreten – mehr Acts in Bälde:
(Circus) side-show acts: Cassi Nova & Miss Riskina, Death Do Us Part Dangershow, Drown The Clown, The Rock ‚N Roll Wrestling Bash
Bands: Banane Metalik, Danko Jones, Death Alley, DeWolff, Greenleaf, The Hip Priests, Hola Ghost, Kadavar, Lucifer, Monolord, Supersuckers, The Devils, The Picturebooks, Turbonegro, Vurro
