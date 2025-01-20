Herta: unterschreiben bei Lifeforce Records

Lifeforce Records freut sich sehr, die neue griechische Progressive-Metal-Band Herta (mit Nightrage-Frontmann Konstantinos Togas) unter Vertrag zu nehmen!

„Greetings everyone, we are Herta, and we play progressive metal!“

„We are thrilled to announce that we’ve signed with the legendary Lifeforce Records for the release of our debut album. Lifeforce has been home to iconic bands like Trivium, Heaven Shall Burn, Nightrage, Between The Buried And Me and many more.

We’re excited to join Lifeforce Records for our upcoming album Crossing The Illusion. Stay tuned, as 2025 will bring new Herta music and lots of exciting content. Thank you all!“ – kommentiert die Band.

Haltet Ausschau nach der ersten Single aus dem neuen Album, die schon bald veröffentlicht wird!

Herta wird im Februar mit Oathswan, Hiraeth und This Burning Day auf Tour gehen.

5/2 🇧🇬 Plovdiv – @beebopcafe

6/2 🇷🇴 Bucharest – @encore.club

7/2 🇷🇴 Sibiu – @lovebarsibiu

8/2 🇷🇴 Timisoara – @m2event.venue.tm

9/2 🇭🇺 Budapest – @riffbudapest

11/2 🇭🇺 Szeged – @rockklubszeged

12/2 🇧🇦Sarajevo – @ag_club_sarajevo

13/2 🇷🇸 Belgrade – @klubfest

14/2 🇷🇸 Nis – @akcfuzznis

15/2 🇧🇬 Sofia – @clubmixtape5

Herta online:

Facebook

Instagram

Bandcamp