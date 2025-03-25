Hippie Death Cult: Live-Album „Live At the Star Theater“ angekündigt

Die US-amerikanischen Heavy Rock- und Metal-Helden Hippie Death Cult haben einen kraftvollen ersten Vorgeschmack auf ihr Album Live at the Star Theater veröffentlicht, das am 09.05.2025 über Heavy Psych Sounds erscheinen wird. Die Band wird in diesem Frühjahr ausgiebig durch Europa touren und dabei auch auf verschiedenen Festivals auftreten.
Die Band erklärt: “We’ve been toying around with the idea of doing a live album for a while, considering our music has a whole different energy and vibrance to it in any given live situation, so it’s cool to have a well-recorded document of a little snapshot from this era of the band’s history. It’s something we plan on doing more regularly, as we progress along our path and evolve. We toured a whole hell of a lot in 2024 across the United States, Europe and Canada, and this was our final show of the year, which took place in our hometown of Portland, Oregon. We figured it would be a special place to try and capture an audio and video document of a full concert, because Portland has always been our rock, a very supportive hometown with whom we’ve always shared a genuine connection. It’s raw. It’s live. It’s us.”
Die Tourdaten für die Hippie Death Cult Frühjahrstour 2025 sind wie folgt:
01.05 IT Genova – Trinità Live Club
02.05 IT Bologna – Heavy Psych Sounds Fest
03.05 IT Venezia – Heavy Psych Sounds Fest
04.05 SLO Izola – Hangar Bar
05.05 HR Pula – Klub Kotač
06.05 HR Zagreb – AKC Attack
07.05 AT Vienna – Arena
08.05 DE Ravensburg – Slainte Irish Pub
09.05 AT Ebensee – Kino
10.05 NO Oslo – Desertfest Oslo
11.05 DK Copenhagen – Stengade
13.05 DE Göppingen – Gaststätte Zille
14.05 DE Wiesbaden – Kreativfabrik
15.05 NL Oss – Groene Engel
16.05 UK London – Desertfest London
17.05 IS Reykjavík – Worship Fest
18.05 UK Huddersfield – Northern Quarter
19.05 UK Bristol – Gryphon
20.05 UK Nottingham – Ye Olde Salutation Inn
21.05 UK Portsmouth – Edge on the Wedge
22.05 FR Paris – Le Klub
23.05 FR Nantes – Cold Crash
24.05 FR Capbreton – Sideral Festival
25.05 DE Berlin – Desertfest Berlin
26.05 DE Munich – Feiewerk
27.05 DE Donaueschingen – Omega
28.05 IT Torino – Blah Blah
29.05 IT Sezzadio – Cascina Bellaria
30.05 LI Vaduz – Camäleon
31.05 CH Geneve – Undertown