Hippie Death Cult: Live-Album „Live At the Star Theater“ angekündigt

Die US-amerikanischen Heavy Rock- und Metal-Helden Hippie Death Cult haben einen kraftvollen ersten Vorgeschmack auf ihr Album Live at the Star Theater veröffentlicht, das am 09.05.2025 über Heavy Psych Sounds erscheinen wird. Die Band wird in diesem Frühjahr ausgiebig durch Europa touren und dabei auch auf verschiedenen Festivals auftreten.

Die Band erklärt: “We’ve been toying around with the idea of doing a live album for a while, considering our music has a whole different energy and vibrance to it in any given live situation, so it’s cool to have a well-recorded document of a little snapshot from this era of the band’s history. It’s something we plan on doing more regularly, as we progress along our path and evolve. We toured a whole hell of a lot in 2024 across the United States, Europe and Canada, and this was our final show of the year, which took place in our hometown of Portland, Oregon. We figured it would be a special place to try and capture an audio and video document of a full concert, because Portland has always been our rock, a very supportive hometown with whom we’ve always shared a genuine connection. It’s raw. It’s live. It’s us.”

Die Tourdaten für die Hippie Death Cult Frühjahrstour 2025 sind wie folgt:

01.05 IT Genova – Trinità Live Club

02.05 IT Bologna – Heavy Psych Sounds Fest

03.05 IT Venezia – Heavy Psych Sounds Fest

04.05 SLO Izola – Hangar Bar

05.05 HR Pula – Klub Kotač

06.05 HR Zagreb – AKC Attack

07.05 AT Vienna – Arena

08.05 DE Ravensburg – Slainte Irish Pub

09.05 AT Ebensee – Kino

10.05 NO Oslo – Desertfest Oslo

11.05 DK Copenhagen – Stengade

13.05 DE Göppingen – Gaststätte Zille

14.05 DE Wiesbaden – Kreativfabrik

15.05 NL Oss – Groene Engel

16.05 UK London – Desertfest London

17.05 IS Reykjavík – Worship Fest

18.05 UK Huddersfield – Northern Quarter

19.05 UK Bristol – Gryphon

20.05 UK Nottingham – Ye Olde Salutation Inn

21.05 UK Portsmouth – Edge on the Wedge

22.05 FR Paris – Le Klub

23.05 FR Nantes – Cold Crash

24.05 FR Capbreton – Sideral Festival

25.05 DE Berlin – Desertfest Berlin

26.05 DE Munich – Feiewerk

27.05 DE Donaueschingen – Omega

28.05 IT Torino – Blah Blah

29.05 IT Sezzadio – Cascina Bellaria

30.05 LI Vaduz – Camäleon

31.05 CH Geneve – Undertown