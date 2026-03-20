Iatt: veröffentlichen neue Single/Video „Somnophobia“ aus dem kommenden Album „Etheric Realms Of The Night“

Die aus Philadelphia stammende Extreme-Metal-Band Iatt hat eine brandneue Single samt Video zum Song Somnophobia veröffentlicht. Der Track stammt von ihrem kommenden Album Etheric Realms Of The Night, das am 8. Mai über Black Lion Records erscheint.

Nach der kürzlich erschienenen Single Drift Away gewährt die Band nun einen weiteren Einblick in die düstere Welt ihres Albums und des dazugehörigen Filmprojekts. Mit Somnophobia setzen Iatt den Abstieg in die schattenhafte Erzählung von Etheric Realms Of The Night fort, wobei jeder Song ein Kapitel innerhalb einer größeren filmischen Reise darstellt.

Im Verlauf der Geschichte dringt Somnophobia tiefer in die fragile Grenze zwischen Bewusstsein und Traum ein. Der Song verstärkt die zuvor etablierte Atmosphäre und zieht den Hörer weiter in eine Welt, in der Schlaf unausweichlich und zugleich beängstigend wird. Musikalisch und visuell erweitert der Track das dunkle, immersive Universum des Albums und verbindet bedrückende Klanglandschaften mit eindrucksvollen Bildern, die die sich entfaltende Erzählung des Films weiter vorantreiben.

Über ihre neue Single sagt die Band: „Somniphobia embodies the fear of sleep itself; the moment where rest becomes a threat and the dream world is no longer an escape, but a source of dread. As tension and unease mount, this chapter captures the anxiety of resisting sleep while being inexorably pulled toward it. Sonically and visually, the piece is oppressive and disorienting, reflecting the psychological terror of losing control as our heroine begins to slip back and forth between the waking world and the realm of dreams. Deepening the film’s descent, Somniphobia uses atmosphere, pacing, and stark imagery to fracture reality further, pushing the viewer into the unstable bleed between worlds within Etheric Realms Of The Night.“

Mehr Informationen zum kommenden Album Etheric Realms Of The Night findet ihr hier:

Iatt online:

https://www.instagram.com/iatt_official/

https://www.facebook.com/iamthetrireme/