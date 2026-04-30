Mayhem: kündigen die 25th Anniversary Edition von „Live In Marseille 2000“ an

Keine Band verkörpert den Geist des Black Metal so sehr wie Mayhem. Die Norweger setzten mit ihrem kanonischen Debütalbum von 1994 den Maßstab für das Genre – nur um sechs Jahre später zurückzukehren und mit ihrem gewagten Nachfolgerwerk sämtliche Konventionen zu sprengen. Im Herbst jenes Jahres erweckte die Band ihr grandioses Manifest zum Leben, indem sie mit Live In Marseille 2000 die Bühne einer der ältesten Siedlungen Europas eroberte.

Jetzt feiert Season Of Mist das 25-jährige Jubiläum von Live In Marseille und kündigt zu diesem Anlass eine besondere Jubiläumsedition des Albums an. Legionen von Fans können diese ikonische Darbietung der wahren Legenden des Black Metal nun auf einer neuen Vinyl-Edition noch einmal erleben – inklusive eines exklusiven, bestickten Aufnähers sowie eines Posters.

„Live In Marseille was filmed and recorded during the final performance of our European tour in support of Grand Declaration Of War in 2000. It marked out first extensive tour since ‘the return…’, and it proved to be an intense yet highly successful journey“, erinnert sich Mayhem-Gitarrist Blasphemer.

„At that time, we were moving toward something distinctly different – what I consider a truly groundbreaking direction, reflective of the shifting landscape of the early 2000s. Whether embraced or challenged, this evolution represented a necessary expansion of our sound, not only for the band but for the genre as a whole.“

„As a raw, vile, and chaotic as this recording may be, it stands as a crucial and defining chapter in the band’s history and enduring legacy.“

„Live In Marseille was recorded at the end of a long tour“, erinnert sich Mayhem-Sänger Maniac. „It was a band of worn out rebels hitting the stage in Marseille that evening. Somehow, maybe the loneliness of the long distance runners fused that night into a raging fire and pulled out whatever hidden strength and hatred was left in the combined machinery of Mayhem. We pulled off a great gig, the last stand of a long tour manifested in the rage of an hour-headed beast!“

„We were all young. We had no idea what we were doing, but we were gonna do it anyway—from stocking the dry ice in a fridge that was not plugged in to finding the barbed wire, the pig’s head and the military stock machine guns“, erzählt Michael Berberian, Gründer und Manager von Season Of Mist. „I haven’t watched it since. It’s probably good, bad, amateurish, but it’s full of passion and a testimony of where things were in black metal in 2000.“

Im Nachhall der Gewalt und der Skandale legte Live In Marseille 2000 weiterhin ein neues Fundament für Mayhem. Das einstündige Konzertprogramm schöpfte maßgeblich aus dem kurz zuvor veröffentlichten Album Grand Declaration Of War sowie aus früheren Klassikern wie De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas und Deathcrush. Hellhammer und Necrobutcher – die langjährige Rhythmussektion der Band – feilten weiter an festen Bestandteilen der Setlist wie Freezing Moon und Chainsaw Gutsfuck. Die neueren Bandmitglieder Maniac und Blasphemer verliehen dem unerbittlichen Marsch von View From Nihil eine kühne, experimentelle Note.

Live In Marseille 2000 (25th Anniversary Edition) – Trackliste:

Intro In The Lies Where Upon You Lay Fall Of Seraphs Carnage Crystelized Pain In Deconstruction Buried By Time And Dust Symbols Of Bloodswords View From Nihil Deathcrush To Daimonion Freezing Moon Chainsaw Gutsfuck A Time To Die Pure Fucking Armageddon I Am Thy Labyrinth / From The Dark Past

Live aufgenommen in Marseille am 24. September 2000.

Die Edition zum 25-jährigen Jubiläum von Live In Marseille 2000 wird als limitierte Doppel-LP (2×12″) auf farbigem Vinyl (rot-schwarzes „Splatter“-Design) erhältlich sein – inklusive vollfarbigem Poster und gesticktem Aufnäher. Live In Marseille 2000 (25th Anniversary Edition) erscheint am 26. Juni 2026 über Season Of Mist.

Mayhem sind:

Maniac – Gesang

Blasphemer – Gitarre

Necrobutcher – Bass

Hellhammer – Schlagzeug

Mayhem online:

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