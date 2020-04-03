Igorrr: veröffentlichen Video zu „Downgrade Desert“

Letzte Woche am 27. März haben Igorrr ihren neuen Longplayer Spirituality And Distortion via Metal Blade Records veröffentlicht. Einen guten Eindruck auf das Album bietet euch das brandneue Video zu Downgrade Desert (produziert von Fabian Lüscher & Dynamic Frame GmbH), welches ab sofort hier anzusehen ist:

Igorrrs Gautier Serre meint dazu: „I’m happy and proud to finally be able to share with you that piece of music which is Spirituality And Distortion, that has been in the making for a way more time than you may think. I hope you’ll receive this album as the soundtrack of the apocalypse, as it seems to be it.We shared 3 tracks of the album already; first one was Very Noise, then Parpaing, and two weeks ago, we shared Camel Dancefloor. Please, keep in mind that those were only parts of a whole piece, and I created this album having in mind the whole piece of music. If you want to have a real opinion on the album, please listen to the whole album – it was built to be listened this way.“