Ikirouta: veröffentlichen eine neue berührende Single „Kaipaus“

Die finnische melodische Heavy-Metal-Band Ikirouta hat ihre neue, berührende Single Kaipaus veröffentlicht.

Der Songautor und Gitarrist-Keyboarder Teemu Kuosmanen erklärt: „Kaipaus was born out of the pain of relinquishment and loss. There was a situation in life in which the passing away came unexpectedly, but in a way without surprise. It is impossible to prepare for such situations beforehand and Kaipaus is about a process of handling with one’s own feelings and going through grief. When someone who has been more or less present in our lives for decades leaves us, it is bound to make us reflect on the limitations of life. And when no one in this band is a youngster anymore, these situations do touch us all. Fortunately, what remains are memories – and longing.

Das Lyric-Video zu Kaipaus kann hier angesehen werden:

Die Single ist auf allen gängigen Musikdiensten wie Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer und Tidal verfügbar: https://push.fm/fl/ikirouta-kaipaus

Ikirouta ist eine finnische melodische Metalband aus der Stadt Kajaani, die im Winter 2020 gegründet wurde. Die Band hat eine treue und, gemessen an ihrer Größe, große Fangemeinde in ganz Finnland und ist aktiv in sozialen Medien, beispielsweise durch Facebook-Videos ihrer Proben. Diese Videos haben teilweise über 10.000 Aufrufe erzielt. Die Musik von Ikirouta ist auf allen großen digitalen Musikplattformen zu finden. Auf Spotify wurde die Band bereits über 1,5 Millionen Mal gestreamt. Auf YouTube hat jeder Song ein Musikvideo.

Die neueste Single Kaipaus, die am 14. März 2025 veröffentlicht wurde, ist bereits die 20. Single der Band. Durch die veröffentlichten Songs, Auftritte und soziale Medien hat sich der Name und das Bewusstsein für die Band in ganz Finnland verbreitet, und die Veranstaltungsorte sind in der Regel ausverkauft.

Die Band wird weiterhin Single für Single veröffentlichen und versuchen, neue Territorien sowohl durch neue Musik als auch durch intensive Tourneen zu erobern.

Ikirouta sind:

Jori Kärki – Gesang

Teemu Kuosmanen – Gitarre, Keyboards

Jere Pellikka – Bass

Jani Partanen – Schlagzeug

Mikko Niiranen – Techniker

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ikiroutayhtye