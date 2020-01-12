Imminence: veröffentlichen Musikvideo zur Akustikversion von „Disconnected“

Die schwedische Alternative Rock/Metal-Band Imminence veröffentlichte heute ihr Akustik-Album Turn The Light On: Acoustic Reimagination!

Die akustische Neuinterpretation des dritten Albums mit neuen Versionen der Songs aus dem Album, sowie ihre besondere Interpretation von Crawling von Linkin Park und Bonustracks der beliebten Songs A Mark On My Soul, Wine & Water und This Is Goodbye!

Turn The Light On: Acoustic Reimagination ist in zwei verschiedenen physischen Designs erhältlich, die jeweils auf 500 Stück limitiert und exklusiv über Impericon und Band, sowie auf der europäischen Album-Tour 2020 Turn The Light On: Album Tour Pt. II, erhältlich sind!

Die physischen Formate beinhalten die akustischen Neuinterpretationen ihrer bereits veröffentlichten Singles Saturated Soul, Erase und Infectious sowie eine spezielle Extended-Version!

Um dieses Kunstwerk zu feiern, veröffentlichte die Band auch das Musikvideo für die akustische Version von Disconnected!

Schaut euch das Musikvideo zur Akustikversion von Disconnected hier an:

Holt euch das neue Akustik-Album Turn The Light On: Acoustic Reimagination hier via Impericon oder Imminence: https://IMMINENCE.lnk.to/TurnTheLightOnAcoustic

„t’s a wonderful feeling looking back at the past two years of creating and living through Turn The Light On. With this EP we are celebrating and revisiting an album that has meant so much to us as a band. Now we feel more than ready to complete the circle and go on the album tour through Europe starting January 15th, it’s something we have been longing for.“

– Eddie Berg

More on Turn The Light On: Acoustic Reimagination:

Schaut euch das Video zu Crawling (Linkin Park Cover) hier an:

„Turn The Light On: Acoustic Reimagination“ Trackliste:

1. Erase (Acoustic)

2. Saturated Soul (Acoustic)

3. Crawling (Linkin Park Cover)

4. Disconnected (Acoustic)

5. Infectious (Acoustic)

6. A Mark on My Soul – Remastered Bonus Track

7. Wine & Water (Acoustic) – Remastered Bonus Track

8. This Is Goodbye (Acoustic) – Remastered Bonus Track

Imminence gehen zusammen mit ihren Label-Kollegen The Oklahoma Kid auf große Europa Album-Tour.

European Album-Tour 2020

Turn The Light On: Album Tour Pt. II

15.01 DEN – Copenhagen, Beta

16.01 GER – Hamburg, Logo

17.01 GER – Munster, Sputnik Café *SOLD OUT

18.01 NED – Amsterdam, Q-Factory *UPGRADE

19.01 ENG – London, Thousand Island

21.01 FRA – Paris, La Boule Noire

22.01 BEL – Aarschot, De Klinker Club

24.01 GER – Trier, Mergener Hof

25.01 GER – Cologne, Gebäude 9 *SOLD OUT

26.01 GER – Stuttgart, Wizemann Club

27.01 SUI – Pratteln, Z7

28.01 ITA – Milan, Circolo Svolta

30.01 AUT – Vienna, Chelsea

31.01 HUN – Budapest, Dürer Kert

01.02 CZE – Prague, Storm Club

02.02 POL – Wroclaw, D.K Luksus

04.02 GER – Hanover, Béi Chéz Heinz

05.02 GER – Dresden, Club Puschkin

06.02 GER – Munich, Backstage

07.02 GER – Frankfurt, Das Bett

08.02 GER – Berlin, Bi Nuu

Tickets on sale: https://bit.ly/2GyPXji

Imminence erobern mit ihrem neuen Studioalbum Turn The Light On Platz #91 der offiziellen deutschen Album-Charts! Mit den erfolgreichen Singles Paralyzed, Infectious, Saturated Soul und Lighthouse beweisen und zeigen Imminence die Vielfalt ihres Song-Writings, sowie das Spektrum jedes einzelnen Songs des neuen Albums.

Kauft und/oder streamt euch das neue Album Turn The Light On hier: https://IMMINENCE.lnk.to/TurnTheLightOn

”The new Imminence album is called Turn The Light On which encourages to shed light on the darkness we carry within. The lyrical theme of the record is inner conflict, self doubt, depression and self destruction. Music has always been, and now more than ever, an outlet and a way for me to cope with these emotions. This is my testimony to my mental ill-health. It is the most soul-baring, personal and important piece of work we have ever made as a band.” – Eddie Berg (Vocals/Violine)