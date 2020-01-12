Imminence: veröffentlichen Musikvideo zur Akustikversion von „Disconnected“

Die schwedische Alternative Rock/Metal-Band Imminence veröffentlichte heute ihr Akustik-Album Turn The Light On: Acoustic Reimagination!
Die akustische Neuinterpretation des dritten Albums mit neuen Versionen der Songs aus dem Album, sowie ihre besondere Interpretation von Crawling von Linkin Park und Bonustracks der beliebten Songs A Mark On My Soul, Wine & Water und This Is Goodbye!
Turn The Light On: Acoustic Reimagination ist in zwei verschiedenen physischen Designs erhältlich, die jeweils auf 500 Stück limitiert und exklusiv über Impericon und Band, sowie auf der europäischen Album-Tour 2020 Turn The Light On: Album Tour Pt. II, erhältlich sind!
Die physischen Formate beinhalten die akustischen Neuinterpretationen ihrer bereits veröffentlichten Singles Saturated Soul, Erase und Infectious sowie eine spezielle Extended-Version!
Um dieses Kunstwerk zu feiern, veröffentlichte die Band auch das Musikvideo für die akustische Version von Disconnected!
Schaut euch das Musikvideo zur Akustikversion von Disconnected hier an:
Holt euch das neue Akustik-Album Turn The Light On: Acoustic Reimagination hier via Impericon oder Imminence: https://IMMINENCE.lnk.to/TurnTheLightOnAcoustic
„t’s a wonderful feeling looking back at the past two years of creating and living through Turn The Light On. With this EP we are celebrating and revisiting an album that has meant so much to us as a band. Now we feel more than ready to complete the circle and go on the album tour through Europe starting January 15th, it’s something we have been longing for.“
– Eddie Berg
More on Turn The Light On: Acoustic Reimagination:
Schaut euch das Video zu Crawling (Linkin Park Cover) hier an:
„Turn The Light On: Acoustic Reimagination“ Trackliste:
1. Erase (Acoustic)
2. Saturated Soul (Acoustic)
3. Crawling (Linkin Park Cover)
4. Disconnected (Acoustic)
5. Infectious (Acoustic)
6. A Mark on My Soul – Remastered Bonus Track
7. Wine & Water (Acoustic) – Remastered Bonus Track
8. This Is Goodbye (Acoustic) – Remastered Bonus Track
Imminence gehen zusammen mit ihren Label-Kollegen The Oklahoma Kid auf große Europa Album-Tour.
European Album-Tour 2020
Turn The Light On: Album Tour Pt. II
15.01 DEN – Copenhagen, Beta
16.01 GER – Hamburg, Logo
17.01 GER – Munster, Sputnik Café *SOLD OUT
18.01 NED – Amsterdam, Q-Factory *UPGRADE
19.01 ENG – London, Thousand Island
21.01 FRA – Paris, La Boule Noire
22.01 BEL – Aarschot, De Klinker Club
24.01 GER – Trier, Mergener Hof
25.01 GER – Cologne, Gebäude 9 *SOLD OUT
26.01 GER – Stuttgart, Wizemann Club
27.01 SUI – Pratteln, Z7
28.01 ITA – Milan, Circolo Svolta
30.01 AUT – Vienna, Chelsea
31.01 HUN – Budapest, Dürer Kert
01.02 CZE – Prague, Storm Club
02.02 POL – Wroclaw, D.K Luksus
04.02 GER – Hanover, Béi Chéz Heinz
05.02 GER – Dresden, Club Puschkin
06.02 GER – Munich, Backstage
07.02 GER – Frankfurt, Das Bett
08.02 GER – Berlin, Bi Nuu
Tickets on sale: https://bit.ly/2GyPXji
Imminence erobern mit ihrem neuen Studioalbum Turn The Light On Platz #91 der offiziellen deutschen Album-Charts! Mit den erfolgreichen Singles Paralyzed, Infectious, Saturated Soul und Lighthouse beweisen und zeigen Imminence die Vielfalt ihres Song-Writings, sowie das Spektrum jedes einzelnen Songs des neuen Albums.
Kauft und/oder streamt euch das neue Album Turn The Light On hier: https://IMMINENCE.lnk.to/TurnTheLightOn
”The new Imminence album is called Turn The Light On which encourages to shed light on the darkness we carry within. The lyrical theme of the record is inner conflict, self doubt, depression and self destruction. Music has always been, and now more than ever, an outlet and a way for me to cope with these emotions. This is my testimony to my mental ill-health. It is the most soul-baring, personal and important piece of work we have ever made as a band.” – Eddie Berg (Vocals/Violine)