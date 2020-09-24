Isiulusions: veröffentlichen „Seas Of Darkness“ Lyricvideo

Seit dem 11. September gibt es das Debütalbum der Österreicher Isiulusions mit dem Titel I – Follow The Flow im Handel und auf allen relevanten Download und Streaming Plattformen.
Stilistisch findet sich auf dem Album ein breites Spektrum, welches zwar seinen Ursprung im Black Metal haben mag, aber ebenso klassischen Heavy Metal Parts und atmosphärischen Klängen einen Raum gibt. Mit Seas Of Darkness veröffentlicht die Band nun ein Lyricvideo zu einem Song, welcher die stilistische Vielfalt des Albums erahnen lässt, und dessen Bilder die perfekte optische Kulisse zum Song bieten.
