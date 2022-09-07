Kill Ritual: enthüllen Trackliste ihres Albums

Die Metal-Band Kill Ritual hat heute die Trackliste ihres kommenden Albums enthüllt, welches am 28.10.2022 bei Massacre Records veröffentlicht werden wird – seht euch die Trackliste weiter unten an!

Hier kann man das Album bereits vorbestellen » https://lnk.to/killstarblackmarkdeadhandpiercedheart

Kill Star Black Mark Dead Hand Pierced Heart wurde von Andy LaRocque in den Sonic Train Studios gemischt und gemastert und wird als CD Digipak, limitierte Vinyl LP sowie in digitalen Formaten erhältlich sein.

Freut euch auf ein Album voller einprägsamer Melodien, rockiger Riffs, einem dynamischen Songwriting, sowie einer Menge Tempo und Power!

CD Digipak:

1. By The Hand Of God

2. The Whore Of War

3. 7 Knives

4. I Am The Night

5. The Smell Of Death

6. Can You See Us Now

7. Kill Star Black Mark Dead Hand Pierced Heart

8. Get In Line

9. The Devil, The Mist, The Flame

Ltd. Vinyl LP:

A-Side:

By The Hand Of God

The Whore Of War

7 Knives

I Am The Night

B-Side:

Kill Star Black Mark Dead Hand Pierced Heart

The Smell Of Death

Get In Line

Can You See Us Now

The Devil, The Mist, The Flame

https://www.facebook.com/KillRitual

https://www.instagram.com/killritual