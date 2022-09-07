Startseite
News
Paul M.·
News
··1 Minute Lesedauer

Kill Ritual: enthüllen Trackliste ihres Albums

Ein Album voller einprägsamer Melodien

Die Metal-Band Kill Ritual hat heute die Trackliste ihres kommenden Albums  enthüllt, welches am 28.10.2022 bei Massacre Records veröffentlicht werden wird – seht euch die Trackliste weiter unten an!

Hier kann man das Album bereits vorbestellen » https://lnk.to/killstarblackmarkdeadhandpiercedheart

Kill Star Black Mark Dead Hand Pierced Heart wurde von Andy LaRocque in den Sonic Train Studios gemischt und gemastert und wird als CD Digipak, limitierte Vinyl LP sowie in digitalen Formaten erhältlich sein.

Freut euch auf ein Album voller einprägsamer Melodien, rockiger Riffs, einem dynamischen Songwriting, sowie einer Menge Tempo und Power!

CD Digipak:1. By The Hand Of God2. The Whore Of War3. 7 Knives4. I Am The Night5. The Smell Of Death6. Can You See Us Now7. Kill Star Black Mark Dead Hand Pierced Heart8. Get In Line9. The Devil, The Mist, The Flame

Ltd. Vinyl LP:A-Side:By The Hand Of GodThe Whore Of War7 KnivesI Am The Night

B-Side:Kill Star Black Mark Dead Hand Pierced HeartThe Smell Of DeathGet In LineCan You See Us NowThe Devil, The Mist, The Flame

https://www.facebook.com/KillRitual
https://www.instagram.com/killritual