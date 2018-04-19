Am 18. Mai wird King Diamond LP Re-Issues seiner klassischen Alben Abigail, Fatal Portrait und Them via Metal Blade Records veröffentlichen. Diese werden zunächst nur als klassische 180g Picture Discs erhältlich sein, die exklusiven Scheiben können ab sofort hier vorbestellt werden: metalblade.com/kingdiamond

„You can spiral yourself into darkness with these classic King Diamond albums, or you can exhibit them on your wall like I will. Either way, enjoy.“ – King

Nachstehend die Tracklisten zu den Picture Discs, weitere King Diamond Re-issues folgen in Kürze, bleibt dran!

Abigail track-listing:

SIDE A

1. Funeral

2. Arrival

3. A Mansion in Darkness

4. The Family Ghost

5. The 7th Day of July 1777

SIDE B

6. Omens

7. The Possession

8. Abigail

9. Black Horsemen

Fatal Portrait track-listing:

SIDE A

1. The Candle

2. The Jonah

3. The Portrait

4. Dressed in White

SIDE B

5. Charon

6. Lurking in the Dark

7. Halloween

8. Voices from the Past

9. Haunted

Them track-listing:

SIDE A

1. Out from the Asylum

2. Welcome Home

3. The Invisible Guests

4. Tea

5. Mother’s Getting Weaker

SIDE B

6. Bye, Bye, Missy

7. A Broken Spell

8. The Accusation Chair

9. Them

10. Twilight Symphony

11. Coming Home

