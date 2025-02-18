Korpiklaani: enthüllen Video zu „Kalmisto“ vor ihrer großen „Folkfest Of The North“-Tour 2025

Die finnischen Folk-Metal-Superstars Korpiklaani haben ein Video für den Song Kalmisto von ihrem aktuellen Album Rankarumpu veröffentlicht. Das Musikvideo wurde zur besten Sendezeit in der finnischen Fernsehsendung Levyraati ausgestrahlt.

Seht euch das Video zu Kalmisto hier an:

Korpiklaanis zwölftes Studioalbum Rankarumpu ist klassischer Folk Metal – schnell, energiegeladen und dynamisch und zeigt einmal mehr, dass sie in diesem Genre führend sind.

Samuli Mikkonen (Schlagzeug) kommentiert: „I had a Dream!“



Samuli erzählt von der Geburt von Kalmisto: „One night I was dreaming that I was watching a music video by Korpiklaani. Jonne was singing there in a clearcut forest. I heard the music, the lyrics and I knew that the song is called Kalmisto. Then I realized that we don’t have a song like this. I woke up and decided to sang the melodies to my phone and wrote the lyrics down.

At the morning I went to Jonne’s place in Miehola and told him about my dream. He was instantly excited about it and we started to build a song based on the nightly recording. It didn’t take long till the basic structure of Kalmisto was ready. It’s funny how the subconscious works even in your dreams. The lesson of the story is that we should sleep more!

We brainstormed with the director Teppo Ristola about my dream and about the lyrics and he got many cool ideas to add to the script. The video is shot nearby Miehola so the music and the video was born almost at the same place.“

Korpiklaani gehen im Februar/März 2025 auf ihre ausgedehnte Folkfest Of The North – North American Co-Headline Tour 2025 mit Ensiferum, Trollfest, NiNi.

Folkfest Of The North

North American Co-Headline Tour 2025

Korpiklaani | Ensiferum

Trollfest & NiNi

02/28/25 Quebec City QC - Salle Montaigne *Sold Out!!*

03/01/25 Montreal QC – Beanfield *Sold Out!!*

03/02/25 Ottawa ON – Overflow *Sold Out!!*

03/03/25 Toronto ON – The Concert Hall *Moviñg Fast*

03/04/25 Columbus OH – King of Clubs *Low Tickets*

03/05/25 Pontiac MI – Crofoot

03/06/25 Chicago IL – Outset *Low Tickets*

03/07/25 Minneapolis MN – Skyway Theatre

03/08/25 Des Moines IA – Wooly’s

03/09/25 Denver CO – Gothic Theatre *Moviñg Fast*

03/11/25 Salt Lake City UT – Metro Music Hall *Moviñg Fast*

03/13/25 Sacramento CA – Goldfield Roseville

03/14/25 San Francisco CA – Great American Music Hall * Low Tickets*

03/15/25 Los Angeles CA – Regent Theater *Low Tickets*

03/16/25 San Diego CA – House of Blues *Moviñg Fast*

03/17/25 Phoenix AZ – Nile

03/18/25 Albuquerque NM – Sunshine

03/20/25 Oklahoma City OK – Beer City Music Hall

03/21/25 Dallas TX – Granada

03/22/25 Austin TX – Come and Take It Live

03/23/25 Houston – TX Warehouse Live

03/25/25 Tampa FL – Orpheum

03/26/25 Atlanta GA – Masquerade Heaven

03/27/25 Greensboro NC – Hangar 1819 *Moviñg Fast*

03/28/25 Baltimore MD – Baltimore Soundstage *Moviñg Fast*

03/29/25 Mechanicsburg PA – Lovedraft’s

03/30/25 Brooklyn NY – Brooklyn Monarch

Tickets kaufen: http://www.korpiklaani.com

VIP Uprade: www.korpiklaani.live

Konzerte – Finnland 2025

10.04.2025 FI Jyväskylä, Lutakko

11.04.2025 FI Seinäjoki, Rytmikorjaamo

12.04.2025 FI Oulu, Kantakrouvi

Bestätigte Festivals 2025

24-26.04.2025 DE Lichtenfels, Ragnarök Festival

13-14.06.2025 FI Vaasa, Lisää Löylyä Festival

26-28.06.2025 DE Brande-Hörnerkirchen, Hörnerfest

27-29.06.2025 FI Helsinki, Tuska Festival

04-07.07.2025 SE Knislinge, Time To Rock Festival

10-12.07.2025 AT Leoben, Area 53 Festival

10-13.07.2025 CZ Vizovice, Masters of Rock

13.09.2025 DE Gelsenkirchen, Folkfied Festival

Rankarumpu kaufen / streamen : https://korpiklaani.bfan.link/rankarumpu