La Dispute: veröffentlichen aktuelles Album „Panorama“ auf Blu-ray

Die Posthardcore-Ikonen La Dispute veröffentlichen heute ihr hochgelobtes, aktuelles Studioalbum Panorama (Epitaph) als Blu-ray.

”In the studio for Panorama, Will Yip said you should be able to stand inside the songs to hear every little thing we tracked—all the bells and whistles and echos and space—then spent a good deal of his free time for the next year making that possibility real”, erklärt Sänger Jordan Dreyer. “Will’s passion/vision/work, on Blu-Ray with HD digital. Not everyone will have the capability to listen to this properly (I don’t), but to those who can or who collect, it’s special to us, representing the final culmination of a process that started Spring of 2017 in Grand Rapids, MI with the adjective “cinematic” written on a whiteboard, and we’d love it if you listened. All love to you, and to Will Yip, for planting and nurturing this idea from seed to fruit. Forever in debt.”

Mit der Blu-ray erhoffen sich die Amerikaner, ihren Fans ein ganz neues Hörerlebnis zu ermöglichen. In der jüngsten Vergangenheit teilte man bereits einen Remix des Albums, auf dem u.a. Hether Fortune, Kitty, Zeal And Ardor, Peter Broderick, Nnamdï und viele mehr vertreten sind.

Panorama Blu-ray Track Listing