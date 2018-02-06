LIGHT THE TORCH (vormals bekannt unter DEVIL YOU KNOW) werden ihr neues Album »Revival« am 30. März über Nuclear Blast Entertainment veröffentlichen. Die Band veröffentlicht heute den Song ‚Die Alone‘, der das Album eröffnet.

Seht das Video zum Song hier.

„‚Die Alone‘ is basically a note I had written to myself a couple years ago, and it seemed to really fit the music,“ so Frontmann Howard Jones. „We are more than excited to release our album »Revival«, and we all feel it’s been worth every bit of the struggle to get it done. See you all soon on the road.“

Das Los Angeles-Trio – der bereits genannte Jones, Francesco Artusato [Gitarre] und Ryan Wombacher [Bass] – haben nach fünf Jahren als DEVIL YOU KNOW einen völlig anderen Weg eingeschlagen. Nach erheblichen Problemen kehrte die Band mit neuem Namen zurück.

„2016 was a really tough year for us as a band, both personally and professionally,“ erklärt Jones. „While going through some lineup changes, we were also battling some issues with the use of our band name. At the same time, I was trying to deal with the loss of my oldest brother, which really hit me hard. During that time, we just bonded like never before. We all meshed because we faced war together. We survived. At the end, we realized we were a real band and decided to make an album representing that resilience. Honestly, we came out of the dark. The name literally signifies what we went through.“

„It was time for a change,“ so der Sänger weiter. „It was time for us to try and stretch our wings. We were really going for songs. The structuring made more sense. I was focused on melody and harmony. I really cut loose. All in all, it was the perfect storm. We had so much fun making this, because there were really no restrictions other than creating a heavy and catchy body of work.“

Im Line-Up von LIGHT THE TORCH tummeln sich einige der erfahrensten Music der modernen Heavy-Szene. Jones verbrachte eine Dekade als Sänger der GRAMMY® Award-nominierten und Gold-zertifizierten Titanen KILLSWITCH ENGAGE. Artusato wurde als Gitarrist von ALL SHALL PERISH beklatscht und genießt den Ruf eines Virtuosen. Wombacher war über zehn Jahre bei BLEEDING THROUGH engagiert. Auf »Revival« schließt sich EXTINCTION A.D.-Drummer Mike „Scuzz“ Sciulara der Band an.

»Revival« ist ab sofort hier vorbestellbar.

Das Album-Artwork, wie oben abgebildet, wurde von Artusato entworfen.

»REVIVAL« TRACK LISTING:

Die Alone

The God I Deserve

Calm Before the Storm

Raise the Dead

The Safety of Disbelief

Virus

The Great Divide

The Bitter End

Lost in the Fire

The Sound of Violence

Pull My Heart Out

Judas Convention

