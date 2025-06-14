Lunatic Soul: jetzt unter Vertrag bei InsideOutMusic – neues Album erscheint Ende 2025

Lunatic Soul, das polnische Projekt unter der Leitung von Mariusz Duda, dem Hauptkomponisten und Sänger/Bassisten von Riverside, freut sich, die Unterzeichnung eines neuen Vertrags mit InsideOutMusic bekannt zu geben. Dieser Deal umfasst die Veröffentlichung ihres kommenden achten Studioalbums, das für Ende 2025 geplant ist.

Mittwoch wurde die erste neue Single mit dem Titel The World Under Unsun veröffentlicht. Das Recording, Mixing und das Mastering erfolgten durch Magda und Robert Srzedniccy im Serakos Studio in Warschau, Polen. Seht euch das Video hier an:

Die Single kann hier gestreamt werden: https://lunaticsoulmusic.lnk.to/TheWorldUnderUnsunEU

Mariusz Duda hat sich mit einem Kommentar zur neuen Single gemeldet: „This is how the new Lunatic Soul album will begin. Precisely with these sounds. The track The World Under Unsun is a kind of opening credits to a long, 90-minute musical film that will be released this Autumn. This film is the eighth Lunatic Soul album. On the timeline of the story, it is set between Fractured and Walking On A Flashlight Beam. Darkness and melancholy return to my music – this time bathed in the black-and-gold light of an eclipsed sun. I’ve recorded an epic, long, and highly diverse album – the first double album in my career. I didn’t want to present fragments torn from context. I simply wanted to share how this journey begins. I hope you enjoy the track and that you’ll join me on this long journey in the Autumn.“

Zusätzlich äußerte er sich zur Zusammenarbeit mit InsideOutMusic: „I would like to sincerely thank my friends at InsideOutMusic for their trust and for welcoming Lunatic Soul under their wings. I hope this opens a few more doors to deeper discovery of this solo effort – where I always seem to wander in some strange black hood. I also hope my solo music adds something intriguing and meaningful to the label’s catalog of sounds.“ 🙂

Lunatic Soul ist das Solo-Projekt des Schöpfers, Sängers und Multi-Instrumentalisten Mariusz Duda. Duda ist vor allem als Frontmann der polnischen Progressive-Rock-Band Riverside bekannt, wo er der Hauptkomponist, Texter, Sänger und Bassist ist. 2008 gründete er ein separates Projekt, in dem er, wie er selbst sagt, etwas anderes und Kompromissloses schaffen wollte.

Lunatic Soul lässt sich von Künstlern wie Dead Can Dance, Peter Gabriel (insbesondere seinem Album Passion), Mike Oldfield, Clannad, Hedningarna und Depeche Mode inspirieren. Es ist ein Versuch, Ambient- und elektronische Musik mit Folk- und Rockeinflüssen zu verbinden. Duda spielt fast alle Instrumente selbst, mit gelegentlichen Gastauftritten eingeladener Musiker.

Obwohl der Künstler das Etikett des Progressive Rock nicht ablehnt, sagt er: „Lunatic Soul gives me more room for musical originality than Riverside.“ Aus diesem Grund mag er es nicht, Lunatic Soul als ein „Nebenprojekt“ zu bezeichnen. „To me, there’s nothing secondary about Lunatic Soul. Musically and conceptually, it’s an equally important musical world – if not more important. Here, I can do literally anything.“

Seit seiner Gründung im Jahr 2008 hat Lunatic Soul sieben Studioalben veröffentlicht. Das kommende achte Album wird Ende 2025 international über Inside Out Music und in Polen über Mystic Production veröffentlicht. Alle acht Alben bilden das, was als The Circle Of Life And Death bekannt ist, eine zusammenhängende Geschichte, in der ein einsamer Künstler-Reisender zwischen Leben und Tod wandert.

Bleibt dran für viele weitere Neuigkeiten über Lunatic Soul und dem kommenden Album …

