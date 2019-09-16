Machine Head: Chris Kontos zum 25-jährigen Jubiläum von »Burn My Eyes«

Die Bay Area Metal-Giganten Machine Head, die erst kürzlich die Daten ihrer Burn My Eyes 25th Anniversary Tour ankündigten, haben das legendäre Debüt nun in Gänze neu aufgenommen – mit dabei die Originalmitglieder Chris Kontos und Logan Mader, sowie Sänger und Gitarrist Robb Flynn und Basser Jared MacEachern. Die Aufnahmen fanden in den Sharkbite Studios in Oakland, Kalifornien statt.

Heute veröffentlichte die Band ein brandneues Interview mit Drummer Chris Kontos, geführt vom renommierten Journalisten Dom Lawson. Seht das Video, in dem Kontos über den Einfluss von Burn My Eyes, die Reunion mit Logan und Robb nach über 20 Jahren und die anstehende Tour spricht, hier:

Vor Kurzem hatte sich die Band zum ersten Mal seit über 20 Jahren des legendären Debüts angenommen und darüber gesprochen. Diese oft überaus witzige Konversation lässt sie sich daran erinnern, wie die Songs geschrieben wurden, sie 1992 zusammenfanden und den Feueralarm im Fantasy Studio durch zu viel Kifferei auslösten.

Die Tour startet am 5. Oktober in Freiburg, führt durch Europa und UK und findet ihren Abschluss im irischen Dublin am 8. November.

Die Band führt damit ihr überaus erfolgreiches An Evening With…-Format weiter, das hier aus dreistündigen Shows in zwei Teilen bestehen wird:

Teil I: Moderne Klassiker wie Imperium, Halo oder The Blood, The Sweat, The Tears mit Robb Flynn, Bassist Jared MacEachern sowie einem noch nicht bekanntgegebenen Gitarristen und Drummer.

Teil II: Das Debütalbum der Bay Area-Helden Burn My Eyes wird erstmals in gesamter Länge live aufgeführt. Das ist jedoch nocht nicht alles – für diesen Teil des Sets werden Ur-Drummer Chris Kontos und -Gitarrist Logan Mader die Bühne entern.

Gründer und Visionär Robb Flynn dazu: “Having started rehearsals with Chris and Logan several weeks ago, I’m literally giddy with excitement at the prospect of how much fun this is going to be. Both Logan and Chris are in phenomenal playing shape, the vibe between all four of us has been incredibly positive!”

Flynn weiter: “Having run through deep cuts like Death Church, and I’m Your God Now for the first time in well over a decade, has reminded me of how fucking heavy our older songs are! This tour is going to be MASSIVE!! The timing couldn’t have been more perfect to share this milestone with the Head Cases! So just a head’s up, DO NOT sleep on this! Tell your friends, spread the word, because tickets are going to disappear!”

Logan Mader fügt hinzu: “It’s a huge honor for me to take part in celebrating Burn My Eyes 25th birthday! It’s hard to believe this is actually happening. I feel like I won the guitar player lottery…. again. The fact that BME is still relevant today has a lot to do with the fact that Robb has kept the band alive and strong for two and a half decades. I’m very grateful for this!”

Chris Kontos stimmt ein: “This is an absolute mind blower! Playing these songs again after 23 years feels just amazing. The fact that it’s 25 years later and the BME record is still relevant and revered is humbling to say the least. Doing a huge world tour in celebration of the record is a great way to acknowledge the legacy of Machine Head’s past and future. I’m so looking forward to sharing these songs with the Machine Head fans around the world. Can’t wait to meet all you Head Cases out there! You can be sure it is going to be a crushing night! See ya soon!”

Jared MacEachern: “It’s not everyday that you get to pay tribute to a classic like Burn My Eyes and with Logan and Chris in the mix, I’m really excited to bring something special to old and new fans alike.”

Des Weiteren wird es pro Show 40 streng limitierte VIP Packages geben.

Bronze Paket: Exklusives Meet & Greet w/ besonderem Burn My Eyes T-Shirt (sonst nirgends erhältlich), exklusiver Burn My Eyes Flagge, VIP Laminat und Lanyard, Mini Poster, uvm (Limitiert auf 20 Stück pro Show)

Gold Paket: Exklusiver Soundcheck, exklusives Meet & Greet w/ besonderem Burn My Eyes T-Shirt (sonst nirgends erhältlich), exklusiver Burn My Eyes Flagge, VIP Laminat und Lanyard, Mini Poster, uvm (Limitiert auf 19 Stück pro Show)

Platin Paket: Auf der Bühne gespielte Burn My Eyes Gitarre von Dean Guitars, unterschrieben von der Band, exklusiver Soundcheck, exklusives Meet & Greet w/ besonderem Burn My Eyes T-Shirt (sonst nirgends erhältlich), exklusiver Burn My Eyes Flagge, VIP Laminat und Lanyard, Mini Poster, uvm (Limitiert auf 1 Stück pro Show)

Hier die Tourdaten:

Oktober

Sat 5th – Germany, Freiburg Sick Arena Musikclub

Mon 7th – Holland, Tilburg 013

Wed 9th – Denmark, Copenhagen Amager Bio

Fri 11th – Germany, Wuerzburg Posthalle

Sat 12th – Germany, Leipzig Haus Auensee

Mon 14th – Germany, Bochum Ruhr Congress

Tue 15th – Germany, Munich Zenith

Wed 16th – Austria, Vienna Gasometer

Fri 18th – Poland, Gdansk B90

Sat 19th – Poland, Warsaw Progressja

Sun 20th – Hungary, Budapest Baba Negra

Tue 22nd – Switzerland, Zurich Komplex

Wed 23rd – France, Lyon Le Radiant

Fri 25th – Italy, Milan Live Club

Sat 26th – Italy, Padova Hall

Sun 27th – Luxembourg, Lux Expo

Tue 29th – France, Paris Le Trianon !!!Sold Out!!!

Wed 30th – France, Paris Le Trianon !!!Just Added!!!

Thu 31st – Belgium, Brussels Forest National

November

Sat 2nd – UK, London O2 Academy Brixton !!!Sold Out!!!

Mon 4th – UK, Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

Tue 5th – UK, Glasgow O2 Academy

Thu 7th – UK, Belfast Telegraph Building

Fri 8th – IRL, Dublin Olympia Theatre !!!Sold Out!!!

