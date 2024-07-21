Majestica: veröffentlichen Single „A New Beginning“ und teilen neues Musikvideo

Majestica sind 2024 zurück mit ihrer ersten neuen Musik! Das schwedische Power Metal-Quartett präsentiert stolz seine neueste Single A New Beginning, die erste Veröffentlichung der Band seit 2021. Der Name des Songs passt also nicht nur dazu, sondern spricht auch von einem Neuanfang und dem Zulassen von Dingen, die zu Ende gehen. Gepaart mit musikalischen Elementen, die an die 80er Jahre erinnern, entlässt Majestica ihre Fans mit einem neuen Ohrwurm, der die Band wieder auf den Radar bringt.

Als ob die Veröffentlichung dieser brandneuen Single nicht schon genug wäre, haben Majestica auch ein brandneues Musikvideo zu ihrer Single veröffentlicht, das ihr euch hier ansehen könnt:

Tommy Johansson kommentiert: „When Majestica finally returns with a new song it couldn’t have been a better one than A New Beginning. Not only is it a heavy power metal song with a catchy sing-along chorus, it’s also very melodic in the style of Stratovarius, 80’s rock and Helloween with some hints of Gary Moore. The song reflects on (as the title says) to start over, but also of something that comes to an end. But the end isn’t always a bad thing. It feels great to finally release some new music with Majestica again and to show that we’re back – back with a new beginning.“

Stream der neuen Single hier: https://majestica.bfan.link/a-new-beginning

Majestica sind:

Tommy Johansson | Gitarren, Gesang

Petter Hjerpe | Gitarren

Chris David | Bass

Joel Kollberg | Schlagzeug

