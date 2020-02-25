Malevolence: Veröffentlichen exklusiven Video-Teaser zu „Keep Your Distance“ feat. Bryan (Knocked Loose)

Nach der Ankündigung ihrer neuen EP The Other Side (VÖ. 24.04., MLVLTD Music) holen Malevolence zum nächsten Schlag aus und veröffentlichen heute einen exklusiven Teaser zur ersten Video-Auskopplung Keep Your Distance feat. Bryan (Knocked Loose).

Keep Your Distance wird kommenden Freitag in voller Länge veröffentlicht; den Teaser gibt es ab sofort hier:

Mit MLVLTD geht die Band einen Schritt weiter in die Unabhängigkeit und erklärt:

„Our new record „The Other Side“ will be self-released through our own label MLVLTD. We wanted to create a platform that would allow us to release music & merch directly to our supporters, with total control of the process remaining in our hands.

Despite our independent status we have by no means cut corners. From artwork to audio production to music videos, we worked hard to find the best possible team to turn our ideas into reality.

No management. No label advances. Every move we make and everything we do is funded and made possible entirely by yourselves.“







The Other Side Tracklist:

1. Remain Unbeaten

2. Keep Your Distance (ft Bryan of Knocked Loose)

3. The Other Side

Das Artwork wurde von Eliran Kantro gemalt (Testament, Iced Earth, Sodom).

Weitere Informationen folgen in Kürze.