Malevolence: veröffentlichen Video zur neuen Single „Salt The Wound“

Malevolence haben eine neue Single aus ihrem mit Spannung erwarteten Album Where Only The Truth Is Spoken veröffentlicht, das am 20. Juni über MLVLTD in Zusammenarbeit mit Nuclear Blast Records erscheinen wird.
Im Vergleich zu den drückenden vorherigen Singles Trenches und If It’s All The Same To You zeigt die brandneue Veröffentlichung Salt The Wound eine emotionalere Seite von Malevolence, was den unglaublich schweren Refrain noch mehr zur Geltung bringt.
Das Video zu Salt The Wound kann hier angesehen werden:
Salt The Wound kann hier gestreamt werden: https://malevolence.bfan.link/salt-the-wound
Alex Taylor (Gesang) kommentierte: „Salt The Wound is the product of us making a conscious decision to bridge the two faces of Malevolence. On one hand we have the heavy aggressive side, and on the other we have the slower melodic songs, so we wanted a song that could combine the two.
The video was entirely shot in Sheffield and the surrounding areas. From the industrial depths of Sheffield, a 900-year-old ruined Abbey, to a perfect sunrise over some of the incredible hills of Derbyshire, there is some incredible scenery in the north of the UK which we sometimes take for granted, so this song felt like the perfect opportunity to show case some of that.
From the moment I heard the guitar solo Josh had written for this song, I pictured him on a mountain top doing the solo, so we made it happen, Malev style!“
Where Only The Truth Is Spoken – Trackliste:
1. Blood To The Leech
2. Trenches
3. If It’s All The Same To You
4. Counterfeit
5. Salt The Wound
6. So Help Me God
7. Imperfect Picture
8. Heavens Shake
9. In Spite (feat. Randy Blythe)
10. Demonstration Of Pain
11. With Dirt From My Grave
Malevolence touren derzeit als Support von Malevolence durch Australien.
(verbleibende Termine)
28.05. – AU – Melbourne – Stay Gold
29.05. – AU – Geelong – Wool Exchange†
30.05. – AU – Albury – Beer Deluxe†
31.05. – AU – Castlemaine – Theatre Royal†
01.06. – AU – Narre Warren – District 14†
†Supporting Alpha Wolf
Summer Slaughter Tour 2025
w/ Hatebreed, Bleeding Through …
08.07. – US – St Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
09.07. – US – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern
11.07. – US – San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center
12.07. – US – Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom
13.07. – US – Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory
15.07. – US – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
16.07. – US – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
17.07. – US – Huntington, NY – The Paramount
19.07. – US – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
20.07. – US – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall
22.07. – US – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall
23.07. – US – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
25.07. – US – Rochester, NY – Water Street Music Hall
26.07. – US – Detroit, MI – Harpos
27.07. – US – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave
28.07. – US – Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection
Malevolence – Where Only The Truth Is Spoken Tour 2025
27.10 – FR, Toulouse – Bikini Club
28.10 – FR, Paris – Elysee Montmartre
30.10 – DE, Munich – Backstage
31.10 – DE, Leipzig – Felsenkeller
01.11 – DE, Berlin – Huxleys
02.11 – DE, Hamburg – Gruenspan
04.11 – NL, Tilburg – 013
05.11 – DE, Cologne – Live Music Hall
06.11 – BE, Ghent – Vooruit
08.11 – UK, Manchester – O2 Victoria Warehouse
09.11 – UK, London – O2 Academy Brixton
Mehr Infos zu Malevolence und ihrem kommenden Album Where Only The Truth Is Spoken findet ihr hier:
Malevolence – kündigen neues Album „Where Only The Truth Is Spoken“ an
Malevolence online:
https://www.facebook.com/MalevolenceRiff
https://www.instagram.com/malevolenceriff/