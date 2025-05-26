Malevolence: veröffentlichen Video zur neuen Single „Salt The Wound“

Malevolence haben eine neue Single aus ihrem mit Spannung erwarteten Album Where Only The Truth Is Spoken veröffentlicht, das am 20. Juni über MLVLTD in Zusammenarbeit mit Nuclear Blast Records erscheinen wird.

Im Vergleich zu den drückenden vorherigen Singles Trenches und If It’s All The Same To You zeigt die brandneue Veröffentlichung Salt The Wound eine emotionalere Seite von Malevolence, was den unglaublich schweren Refrain noch mehr zur Geltung bringt.

Das Video zu Salt The Wound kann hier angesehen werden:

Salt The Wound kann hier gestreamt werden: https://malevolence.bfan.link/salt-the-wound

Alex Taylor (Gesang) kommentierte: „Salt The Wound is the product of us making a conscious decision to bridge the two faces of Malevolence. On one hand we have the heavy aggressive side, and on the other we have the slower melodic songs, so we wanted a song that could combine the two.

The video was entirely shot in Sheffield and the surrounding areas. From the industrial depths of Sheffield, a 900-year-old ruined Abbey, to a perfect sunrise over some of the incredible hills of Derbyshire, there is some incredible scenery in the north of the UK which we sometimes take for granted, so this song felt like the perfect opportunity to show case some of that.

From the moment I heard the guitar solo Josh had written for this song, I pictured him on a mountain top doing the solo, so we made it happen, Malev style!“

Where Only The Truth Is Spoken – Trackliste:

1. Blood To The Leech

2. Trenches

3. If It’s All The Same To You

4. Counterfeit

5. Salt The Wound

6. So Help Me God

7. Imperfect Picture

8. Heavens Shake

9. In Spite (feat. Randy Blythe)

10. Demonstration Of Pain

11. With Dirt From My Grave

Malevolence touren derzeit als Support von Malevolence durch Australien.

(verbleibende Termine)

28.05. – AU – Melbourne – Stay Gold

29.05. – AU – Geelong – Wool Exchange†

30.05. – AU – Albury – Beer Deluxe†

31.05. – AU – Castlemaine – Theatre Royal†

01.06. – AU – Narre Warren – District 14†

†Supporting Alpha Wolf

Summer Slaughter Tour 2025

w/ Hatebreed, Bleeding Through …

08.07. – US – St Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

09.07. – US – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

11.07. – US – San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center

12.07. – US – Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom

13.07. – US – Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory

15.07. – US – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

16.07. – US – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

17.07. – US – Huntington, NY – The Paramount

19.07. – US – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

20.07. – US – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

22.07. – US – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall

23.07. – US – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

25.07. – US – Rochester, NY – Water Street Music Hall

26.07. – US – Detroit, MI – Harpos

27.07. – US – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

28.07. – US – Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection

Malevolence – Where Only The Truth Is Spoken Tour 2025

27.10 – FR, Toulouse – Bikini Club

28.10 – FR, Paris – Elysee Montmartre

30.10 – DE, Munich – Backstage

31.10 – DE, Leipzig – Felsenkeller

01.11 – DE, Berlin – Huxleys

02.11 – DE, Hamburg – Gruenspan

04.11 – NL, Tilburg – 013

05.11 – DE, Cologne – Live Music Hall

06.11 – BE, Ghent – Vooruit

08.11 – UK, Manchester – O2 Victoria Warehouse

09.11 – UK, London – O2 Academy Brixton

