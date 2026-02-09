Mammon’s Throne: enthüllen zweiten Track „Departed“ aus ihrem kommenden Album „My Body To The Worms“

Die australische Death-Doom-Band Mammon’s Throne kündigte kürzlich die Veröffentlichung ihres dritten Albums My Body To The Worms für den 13. März 2026 über Hammerheart Records an. Die Band präsentiert jetzt den zweiten Song samt Video zu Departed, einer Hommage an den Gothic-Western der 90er Jahre, die die Liebe und Inspiration der Band für Acts wie (frühe) Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Wayfarer und Fields Of Nephilim verdeutlicht.

Seht euch das Video zu Departed hier an:

Mammon’s Throne kommentieren Song und Video: „Halfway through writing the album, Amesh brought three bar chords into the studio and the beginning of Departed was born.“

„Without any planning, the song progressed into a doomy, gothic, western ballad. An atmosphere the band had always wanted to explore, given our love of Fields of the Nephilim, Nick Cave, Wayfarer and the Watain song They Rode On. It began to build intensity which culminates in a black metal crescendo, which is a great representation of what Mammon’s Throne is all about – genre splicing.“

„The lyrics focus on selfishness and self-pity through the eyes of a character who cuts people out of their life while convincing themselves it’s the right thing to do. Matthew has always wanted to translate his love of early Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds into a Mammon’s Throne song and that along with other dark country influences heavily influenced Departed’s opening vocal section. We wanted dramatic – and Amesh’s guitar solo completely smashes the assignment and sets up the chaotic ending to this song.“

„The music video for this one essentially wrote itself. We wanted to capture the gothic western vibe and have it mirror the intensity of the song. Johnny took up the director role and took heavy inspiration from 90s music videos when piecing this together.“

My Body To The Worms – Trackliste:

Senseless Death Clandestine Unholy Rites Elixir Every Day More Sickened At The Threshold Of Eternity An Angel’s Grace Departed

Nach unzähligen Konzerten und dem Erfolg ihres Debütalbums Forward Unto Flame von 2020 haben sich Mammon’s Throne als feste Größe in der australischen Live-Musikszene etabliert. 2023 folgte mit ihrem selbstbetitelten Album ein episches Werk des Extreme Doom Metal. Auf diesem Album demonstrierte die Band ihre Death-Doom- und Black-Metal-Einflüsse vollends und erntete große Anerkennung von Hörern und Kritikern.

Dank ihrer mitreißenden Live-Auftritte und des Respekts in der lokalen Musikszene tourte die Band bereits als Support für internationale Acts wie My Dying Bride, Pallbearer, Conan, Triumph Of Death und Rotting Christ und spielte 2024 eine Reihe von Konzerten in Japan.

Mammon’s Throne haben bei Hammerheart Records unterschrieben und veröffentlichen im März mit My Body To The Worms das dritte Album , ihr bisher ambitioniertestes Werk. Die Band verwebt mühelos Elemente aus Death Metal, Black Metal, Doom Metal und mehr zu einer fesselnden und erzählerischen Atmosphäre mit ergreifenden und einprägsamen Texten, raffiniertem Gitarrenspiel und abwechslungsreichen Gesangsstilen, die die Zuhörer immer wieder aufs Neue begeistern werden.

Mammon’s Throne online:

https://www.facebook.com/mammonsthrone

https://www.instagram.com/mammonsthrone