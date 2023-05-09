Mammoth WVH: veröffentlichen neue Single „Like A Pastime“

Nach der jüngsten Euphorie um die Ankündigung von Mammoth II und dem Erfolg der aktuellen Single Another Celebration At The End Of The World, veröffentlicht Mammoth WVH – das Brainchild von Wolfgang Van Halen – einen weiteren Song für die Fans. Like A Pastime ist der zweite Song des kommenden zweiten Albums, das am 4. August über BMG veröffentlicht werden soll. Der Song ist bei allen digitalen Anbietern erhältlich. Alle, die das Album digital vorbestellen, erhalten den Track als sofortigen Download.

„It centers around a 4/4-time signature, but with a polyrhythm on top. I was teaching my fiancé what a polyrhythm is, and I stumbled upon this idea. The kick drums are accentuating it. It’s certainly one of my favorites and a completely different vibe than anything on the first album”, erklärt Wolfgang Van Halen.

Hier das Lyric-Video ansehen:

Inhalt von YouTube anzeigen Hier klicken, um den Inhalt von YouTube anzuzeigen.

Erfahre mehr in der Datenschutzerklärung von YouTube. Inhalt von YouTube immer anzeigen

Weitere Infos zum neuen Album könnt ihr hier nachlesen: