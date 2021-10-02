Massacre: enthüllen Video zur neuen Single

Die Meister des Death Metal aus Florida, Massacre, haben gestern ein grausiges Musikvideo zu ihrer brandneuen Single Whisperer In Darkness veröffentlicht, die auf ihrem mit Spannung erwarteten vierten Album Resurgence zu finden ist, das am 22. Oktober bei Nuclear Blast erscheint.

Sänger Kam Lee kommentiert die neue Single wie folgt:

„This is the band’s love ballad. The first song we wrote together for the album, the one that brings us together in sweet harmony like honey and butter covered toast. It’s like a warm cozy cup of hot chocolate on a cold winter’s morning… with marsh-mellows even. Until the horrid eldritch tentacle reaches up out of the toilet and violently picks you up off your feet and slams you face first into the concrete floor. Broken teeth, spurting blood and gore as parts of your tongue are torn from your maw while this hideous creature crawls its way up your rectum. Like I said… a love ballad.“

