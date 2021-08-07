Mayhem: veröffentlichen visuelles Meisterwerk für „Black Glass Communion“

Letzten Monat veröffentlichten Mayhem ihre bereits hochgelobte neue EP Atavistic Black Disorder / Kommando, die die Einflüsse der Band auf die bestmögliche Art und Weise präsentiert!

Jetzt hat sich die furchterregende Black Metal-Band mit dem renommierten Filmemacher Zev Deans zusammengetan, um ein visuelles Meisterwerk für den Song Black Glass Communion zu schaffen.

Zev Deans kommentiert die Zusammenarbeit mit Mayhem wie folgt:

“When approaching a metal music video, some might roll their eyes and think to themselves ‘how many times do I have to watch a satanic ritual sacrifice before I see something new?’

But for any true Satanist, ritual is an essential part of life that you must repeat again and again with the same sincerity and enthusiasm that you brought to your first time. The very nature of ritual is that it is repetitive, a mantra, a drone that is echoed through different bodies and different times.

In my approach to Black Glass Communion, this truth was unwavering. Now, you must look deep into the depths of the black glass and see what emerges before you.”

Die EP enthält Coverversionen von Bands wie Discharge, Dead Kennedys, Rudimentary Peni und Ramones.

Die Band hat auch Billy Messiah und Maniac rekrutiert, die bei zwei Songs den Gesang übernommen haben!

Neben den Coverversionen findet sich auf der EP auch ein bisher unveröffentlichter Track namens Voces Ab Alta, der die musikalische Reise neben Black Glass Communion und Everlasting Dying Flame, die als Bonustracks für das 2019er Album Daemon verwendet wurden, fortsetzt.

Die EP schließt damit das Kapital, das mit der Veröffentlichung von Daemon im Jahr 2019 aufgeschlagen wurde und beleuchtet die Band noch einmal auf typisch ungewöhnliche und überraschend klingende Weise.

Rene W.s Meinung zu Daemon: