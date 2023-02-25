Mental Cruelty: veröffentlichen neue Singles+Video: „Symphony Of A Dying Star“ und „Zwielicht“

Zu Beginn dieser Woche überraschten Mental Cruelty ihre Fans mit einem Teaser, der zum einen auf neue Musik schließen lässt und außerdem ihren neuen Sänger preisgab. Jetzt veröffentlicht die Band gleich zwei neue Tracks – Symphony Of A Dying Star und Zwielicht – zusammen mit der Bekanntgabe ihres neuen Sängers Lukas Nicolai [Sun Eater (auch bekannt als Impale)]. Das offizielle Musikvideo (unter der Regie von Marvin Kessler und produziert von AMP) für beide Singles kann man hier sehen:

Mental Cruelty kommentieren: „The first song Zwielicht (old German for twilight), which serves as the intro, is a poem written by Marvin (guitars) and it’s about the demon called depression that slowly creeps into your body to a point where it takes full control over your life. The poem comes from a very personal place and serves as a way of letting go and processing hard and dark stages of life in the past. Musically, the song is heavily inspired by classic Nordic folk songs and was recorded with ancient instruments that you wouldn’t quite expect in this kind of music. Symphony Of A Dying Star serves as the continuation of Zwielicht musically as well as lyrically. We accompany a wanderer on his journey through a winter landscape. All life around him seems to be trapped in hibernation and eternal ice while a surreal feeling of deafness creeps up on him. The winter itself serves as a metaphor for loneliness, the end of all things and the transience of life. At some point, all things start to fade away and it is the fate that will overtake us all once when standing on the threshold between life and death. The whole concept of this 2-track song is about letting things go and die to make place for a new start and a new beginning. We couldn’t quite play shows and work on new music as we wanted to the last two years due to the pandemic and having to find a new vocalist, so we wanted to make a cut and a new beginning.“

Mit ihrem neuen Sänger Lukas leiten Mental Cruelty mit grimmiger Entschlossenheit eine neue Epoche ihrer Karriere ein, dessen Herzstück die Veröffentlichung ihres kommenden neuen Albums sein wird. Die Herrschaft über die Dunkelheit fängt für Mental Cruelty gerade erst an …

Mental Cruelty Line-Up:

Lukas Nicolai – Vocals

Nahuel Lozano – Guitars

Marvin Kessler – Guitars

Viktor Dick – Bass

Danny Straßer – Drums

