Mentally Blind: veröffentlichen ihre neue Single „Traces“

Mentally Blind sagen folgendes zur neuen Single:

History that we are a part of is also our responsibility. Memories we leave behind can be shaped by us, eventually creating an image of ourselves that others will be left with forever.
Both as individuals and as a society, we can start the change by actively influencing our story or stay passive and fall behind even further. 

It’s also a story about fear of passing away, without putting any testament to our existence on the timeline.

Mentally Blind – Stage: Zero

Quelle: Oktober Promotion

