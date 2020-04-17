Mercenary: Video-Premiere heute um 21 Uhr

Die dänischen Dark-Melodic-Metaller Mercenary sind mit ihrem ersten neuen Song From The Ashes Of The Fallen seit sieben Jahren zurück, der nun weltweit auf Spotify und anderen relevanten digitalen Portalen in Europa veröffentlicht wurde. Das offizielle Musikvideo wird heute, den 17. April um 21.00 Uhr auf dem bandeigenen YouTube-Kanal Premiere haben. Fans können an einer Chat-Session mit der Band teilnehmen, indem sie die YouTube-eigene Chat-Funktion für die Premiere nutzen oder es hier bei Time For Metal mitverfolgen.

Die Band kommentiert:

“We are extremely happy to be able to present the first new song from us in eons and hope that old fans and new listeners alike will take a deep dive into this little precursor of what’s to come. Little did we know when we prepared the music video earlier this year that the depiction of solitude and loneliness and humanity’s relation to our surrounding natural world would turn out to be a highly relevant visual thematization of the end times currently unfolding and the unprecedented human isolation of the last few weeks – and that the song would end up as perhaps the most topical of our releases ever, as the world continues to reshape itself around us in a manner perfectly suited for apocalyptic anthems such as this.”

Eine weltweite Veröffentlichung und ein Musikvideo mit der professionell gefilmten Rückkehr von Mercenary auf die Bühne, ist für April geplant. Der Song wird auf dem noch unbetitelten 8. Album von Mercenary zu hören sein, das 2020 aufgenommen werden soll.

Das Artwork für die Single wurde von Timur Khabirov erstellt.

Lineup 2020:

Martin Buus: Lead guitar

René Pedersen: Bass & vocals

Martin Nielsen: Drums

Jakob Mølbjerg: Guitar