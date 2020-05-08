Mercyful Fate: ‚Don’t Break the Oath‘, ‚Melissa‘, ‚Mercyful Fate‘ Reissues ab 05. Juni erhältlich

Am 5. Juni werden Mercyful Fate neue CD und LP Versionen ihrer Klassikeralben Don’t Break the Oath, Melissa und Mercyful Fate via Metal Blade Records veröffentlichen. Die Vinyleditionen sind im Spinesleeve-Format mit Insert und einer Downloadkarte. Die CDs enthalten ein Mini-LP-CD-Insert und ein kleines Poster.

King Diamond erklärt: „Dies sind keine Remaster, die Alben sind genau so, wie sie ursprünglich gewesen sind, direkt von den originalen Produktionsmastern. Sie enthalten alle Dynamiken, wie sie damals aufs Band gebracht worden sind. Ich freue mich deshalb sehr darüber, den Fans die Aufnahmen im Originalzustand verfügbar zu machen!“

Ihr könnt euch eure Kopien ab sofort hier vorbestellen.

Hier eine Übersicht über sämtliche erhältlichen Formate:

Don’t Break the Oath CD und LP Versionen:

– Hardcover Digisleeve „Mini-LP“ CD

– Yellow W/ Red Flares Vinyl

– Clear W/ Orange Spots Vinyl

– 180g Black Vinyl

– Golden Yellow Marbled Vinyl

– Luminous Orange Marbled Vinyl

– Clear Amber Marbled Vinyl

– Opaque Melon Marbled Vinyl

– Flame Splatter Vinyl

– Translucent Red Vinyl

– Orange / Red Melt Vinyl

Melissa CD und LP Versionen:

Hardcover Digisleeve „Mini-LP“ CD

– Yellow W/ Black Streaks Vinyl

– Highlighter Yellow W/ Red Splatter Vinyl

– 180g Black Vinyl

– Opaque Cherry Red Vinyl

– Opaque Golden Yellow Marbled Vinyl

– Dark Green Marbled Vinyl

– Olive Green Marbled Vinyl

– Green / Blue Color Circle W/ Red Splatter Vinyl

– Translucent Yellow Vinyl

– Red / Black Color Circle W/ Yellow Splatter Vinyl

Mercyful Fate CD und LP Versionen:

– Hardcover Digisleeve „Mini-LP“ CD

– Black / White Edge Marbled Vinyl

– Clear W/ Black Smoke Vinyl

– 180g Black Vinyl

– Cool Grey Marbled Vinyl

– Clear Ghost White Vinyl

– White „Blackdust“ Vinyl

– Opaque Red Vinyl

Don’t Break the Oath track-listing (CD und LP)

1. A Dangerous Meeting

2. Nightmare

3. Desecration of Souls

4. Night of the Unborn

5. The Oath

6. Gypsy

7. Welcome Princess of Hell

8. To One Far Away

9. Come to the Sabbath

Melissa track-listing (CD und LP)

1. Evil

2. Curse of the Pharaohs

3. Into the Coven

4. At the Sound of the Demon Bell

5. Black Funeral

6. Satan’s Fall

7. Melissa

Mercyful Fate track-listing (CD und LP)

1. A Corpse Without Soul

2. Nuns Have No Fun

3. Doomed by the Living Dead

4. Devil Eyes