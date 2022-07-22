Midnight Rider: Album vorbestellbar, Trackliste enthüllt

Die Classic/Heavy Rock Band Midnight Rider wird ihr neues Album Beyond The Blood Red Horizon am 07.10.2022 bei Massacre Records veröffentlichen – die Trackliste des Albums ist weiter unten verfügbar!

Beyond The Blood Red Horizon wird als CD Digipak, limitierte Vinyl LP sowie in digitalen Formaten erhältlich sein und kann hier bereits vorbestellt werden » https://lnk.to/beyondthebloodredhorizon

Das kommende Album der Band fängt den Vibe der Heavy Rock Ära der 70er-Jahre perfekt ein, und ist ein Must-Have für Fans von Budgie, Rainbow, Black Sabbath, Judas Priest oder Led Zeppelin!

Midnight Rider – Beyond The Blood Red Horizon

CD Digipak

1. Beyond The Blood Red Horizon

2. Majestic Warfare

3. No Man’s Land

4. Time Of Dying

5. Intruder

6. No Regrets

7. Rising Dawn

8. Demons

9. Your Parole

10. Always Marching On

Ltd. Vinyl LP

A-Side » Track 1-5

B-Side » Track 6-10

https://www.midnight-rider.de

https://www.facebook.com/midnightrider.officialband