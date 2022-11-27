Molllust: veröffentlichen 4. Single und das offizielle Video „Pluto – The Raven’s Lullaby“

Molllust haben ihr neues Album Mother Universe veröffentlicht. Der geneigte Hörer wird hier auf eine fast 80-minütige Reise durch unser Sonnensystem entführt.
Nach der 1. Single Veröffentlichung Mars – The Game Is Over, der 2. Single Saturn – Human Clockwork inklusive Lyric Video und der 3. Single Venus – Poems Of Love erschien nun aktuell zum Album Release die 4. Vorabauskopplung und das offizielle Video Pluto – The Raven’s Lullaby!
Video zur 3. Single Venus – Poems Of Love: https://youtu.be/c0jan1Qmi2Q
Lyric Video zur 2. Single Saturn – Human Clockwork: https://youtu.be/rXJ0fPBteXc
Video zur 1. Single „Mars – The Game Is Over: https://youtu.be/B5BwUxc5yOY
