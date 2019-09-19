Necrotted: neue EP „Die For Something Worthwile“ jetzt vorbestellen

Am 10.10.2019 wird über Rising Nemesis Records die neue EP Die For Something Worthwile der süddeutschen Death-Metal-Fraktion Necrotted veröffentlicht. Ab sofort kann die EP vorbestellt werden – auch kombiniert mit brandneuen Shirts. Hier die Vorbesteller-Links:

EP: http://risingnemesisrecords.bigcartel.com/product/necrotted-die-for-something-worthwile-cd-ep

EP Shirt Goat: http://risingnemesisrecords.bigcartel.com/product/necrotted-goat-t-shirt

EP Shirt Devil: http://risingnemesisrecords.bigcartel.com/product/necrotted-devil-t-shirt

EP Shirt Die For Something Worthwhile: http://risingnemesisrecords.bigcartel.com/product/necrotted-die-for-something-worthwhile-t-shirt

Bereits zuvor haben Necrotted neue Songs als Videos vorgestellt – die Clips findet ihr hier:

Six Feet Deep, No Party Too Steep: https://youtu.be/eUIDoIgRV3I

Die For Something Worthwile: https://youtu.be/EZ7AudiK0Ug

Die For Something Worthwile wird am 11.10.2019 via Rising Nemesis Records veröffentlicht und beinhaltet vier Songs. Produziert wurde der nächste Rising Nemesis Records-Death-Metal-Schlag von Kai Bigler und Benjamin Stelzer von Parasite Inc.

Tracklist:

1. Die For Something Worthwile

2. Eudaimonia

3. Six Feet Deep, No Party Too Steep

4. Weltschmerz

Weitere Infos zu Necrotted:

Necrotted auf Facebook

Necrotted Homepage

Außerdem werden sich Necrotted anschließend auf die Prayer For Annihilation Tour 2019 mit I Declare War, Cytotoxin und Acranius begeben – hier die Termine:

24/10/2019 – Mannheim – MS Connexion Complex

Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/416805915798918/

Tickets: https://www.adticket.de/MS-Connexion.html?limit=0&start=0

25/10/2019 – Aalen – Haus der Jugend

Event: coming soon!

Tickets: https://necrotted.bigcartel.com/product/slaughter-the-crowd-10-year-anniversary-prayer-for-annihilation-tourstop-aalen-ticket

26/10/2019 – Augsburg – Ballonfabrik

Event: coming soon!

Tickets: https://www.tdtdw-festival.de

27/10/2019 – Vienna – Viper Room

Event: coming soon!

Tickets: https://www.ticketmaster.at/event/13443?camefrom=at_prom_0142

28/10/2019 – Prague – Rock Café

Event: coming soon!

Tickets: https://goout.net/cs/listky/i-declare-war cytotoxin dalsi/jaoe/

29/10/2019 – Wroclaw – D.K. Luksus

Event: coming soon!

Tickets: https://goout.net/pl/bilety/i-declare-war acranius more/wyne/

30/10/2019 – Hannover – Béi Chéz Heinz

Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/341551716561205/

Tickets: https://www.tixforgigs.com/site/Pages/Shop/ShowEvent.aspx?ID=30455

31/10/2019 – Hamburg – Bambi Galore

Event: coming soon!

Tickets: https://kultur-palast-hamburg.leoticket.de/ticketonline/buchung.jsp?dateID=693

01/11/2019 – Berlin – Klub Linse

Event: coming soon!

Tickets: via mail to berlindeathfest@gmail.com

02/11/2019 – Dresden – Club Puschkin

Event: coming soon!

Tickets: https://katharsisagency.bigcartel.com

