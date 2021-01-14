NOFX: kündigen „Single Album“ für 26.02. auf Fat Wreck Chords an

Die Punk-Veteranen NOFX kündigen ein neues Album an!

Dieses trägt den Titel Single Album und erscheint schon am 26. Februar auf Fat Wreck. Passend zur Ankündigung veröffentlicht das Quartett den Song Linewleum sowie ein ansehnliches Video (feat. Avenged Sevenfold u.v.m.):

Frontmann und Labelboss Fat Mike kommentiert die Hintergründe:

„I have no idea why Linoleum is THE NOFX song that is covered by so many bands while other NOFX songs get hardly any attention. Linoleum wasn’t a single, it had no video, it got no radio play, and most importantly, it didn’t even have a chorus!!! All popular songs have choruses! WTF! So, One night I stayed up till 4:00 am checking out all the different versions on YouTube. Watching hundreds of bands from over 28 countries (mostly Indonesia) doing Linoleum was a humbling experience for me. So I decided to write a song that was a shout out to all those people that learned those four chords and remembered the non-rhyming lyrics. Then I asked the biggest of all the bands (Avenged Sevenfold) to play some leads on the song. Then M Shadows suggested we do a video together. Then I figured I should put all of the bands in the video. Well, I couldn’t fit all the bands, but I picked a bunch of cool ones! A song about not playing a song that’s not a hit song with a video about other bands covering the song! This is why I love punk rock writing punk songs. Rules out the door!“

Bereits zuvor präsentierte man die Album-Tracks I Love You More Than I Hate Me, Doors & Fours und Fish In A Gun Barrel.

Das letzte Studioalbum First Ditch Effort erschien 2016 und stieg hierzulande auf Platz 16 der Album-Charts ein. Im letzten Sommer veröffentlichten die Amerikaner außerdem das Split-Album West Coast vs. Wessex mit dem britischen Singer-Songwriter Frank Turner.

Single Album Tracklist:

1. The Big Drag

2. I Love You More Than I Hate Me

3. Fuck Euphemism

4. Fish In A Gun Barrel

5. Birmingham

6. Linewleum

7. My Bro Cancervive Cancer

8. Grieve Soto

9. Doors and Fours

10. Your Last Resort

