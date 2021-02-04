NOFX: neuer Song „Fuck Euphemism“ veröffentlicht

Die Punk-Veteranen NOFX veröffentlichen mit Fuck Euphemism einen neuen Song samt Musikvideo:

Der Track entstammt dem Single Album, das am 26. Februar auf Fat Wreck erscheint. Frontmann und Labelboss Fat Mike kommentiert die neue Single in einem Interview mit SPIN wie folgt:

„I think it’s a very important song for the conversation with the trans community and the LBGT community. I consider myself queer and a part of it, so I can sing a song like this. I live a BDSM lifestyle and I’m a crossdresser, so it did bother me when people were calling me a cis male. I like the whole thing of defining yourself using your own terms, because I’m a punk rocker first, and then a submissive crossdressing male. The transgender community and the gay community are taking a stance on how we want to be known, and I’m going to be known as a certain way.“

Bereits zuvor präsentierte man die Album-Tracks I Love You More Than I Hate Me, Doors & Fours und Fish In A Gun Barrel.

Das letzte Studioalbum First Ditch Effort erschien 2016 und stieg hierzulande auf Platz 16 der Album-Charts ein. Im letzten Sommer veröffentlichten die Amerikaner außerdem das Split-Album West Coast vs. Wessex mit dem britischen Singer-Songwriter Frank Turner.

Single Album Tracklist:

1. The Big Drag

2. I Love You More Than I Hate Me

3. Fuck Euphemism

4. Fish In A Gun Barrel

5. Birmingham

6. Linewleum

7. My Bro Cancervive Cancer

8. Grieve Soto

9. Doors and Fours

10. Your Last Resort

http://www.nofxofficialwebsite.com

https://www.facebook.com/NOFX/

Quelle: Starkult Promotion