NOFX: neuer Song „Fuck Euphemism“ veröffentlicht

Die Punk-Veteranen NOFX veröffentlichen mit Fuck Euphemism einen neuen Song samt Musikvideo:
Der Track entstammt dem Single Album, das am 26. Februar auf Fat Wreck erscheint. Frontmann und Labelboss Fat Mike kommentiert die neue Single in einem Interview mit SPIN wie folgt:
„I think it’s a very important song for the conversation with the trans community and the LBGT community. I consider myself queer and a part of it, so I can sing a song like this. I live a BDSM lifestyle and I’m a crossdresser, so it did bother me when people were calling me a cis male. I like the whole thing of defining yourself using your own terms, because I’m a punk rocker first, and then a submissive crossdressing male. The transgender community and the gay community are taking a stance on how we want to be known, and I’m going to be known as a certain way.“
Bereits zuvor präsentierte man die Album-Tracks I Love You More Than I Hate Me, Doors & Fours und Fish In A Gun Barrel.
Das letzte Studioalbum First Ditch Effort erschien 2016 und stieg hierzulande auf Platz 16 der Album-Charts ein. Im letzten Sommer veröffentlichten die Amerikaner außerdem das Split-Album West Coast vs. Wessex mit dem britischen Singer-Songwriter Frank Turner.
Single Album Tracklist:
1. The Big Drag
2. I Love You More Than I Hate Me
3. Fuck Euphemism
4. Fish In A Gun Barrel
5. Birmingham
6. Linewleum
7. My Bro Cancervive Cancer
8. Grieve Soto
9. Doors and Fours
10. Your Last Resort
http://www.nofxofficialwebsite.com
https://www.facebook.com/NOFX/
Quelle: Starkult Promotion