Photo by Dark Zodiak
Startseite
Verlosungen
Aktiv
René W.·
AktivVerlosungen
··1 Minute Lesedauer

Verlosung: dreimal das aktuelle Album „Ophiuchus – The Thirteenth Sign Of Zodiac“ der Death Thrash Metal Band Dark Zodiak

Einsendeschluss: 18.02.2021

Time For Metal und Dark Zodiak verlosen dreimal das aktuelle Album Ophiuchus – The Thirteenth Sign Of Zodiac der Death Thrash Metal Band Dark Zodiak.

Weitere Infos und Artikel zum Album findet ihr hier:

Dark ZodiakOphiuchus – The Thirteenth Sign Of Zodiac Review: https://time-for-metal.eu/dark-zodiak-ophiuchus-the-thirteenth-sign-of-zodiac/

Dark Zodiak – Track by Track zu Ophiuchus – The Thirteenth Sign Of Zodiac: https://time-for-metal.eu/dark-zodiak-track-by-track-zu-ophiuchus-the-thirteenth-sign-of-zodiac/

Dark Zodiak: Interview zum neuen Album Ophiuchus – The Thirteenth Sign Of Zodiac: https://time-for-metal.eu/dark-zodiak-interview-zum-neuen-album-ophiuchus-the-thirteenth-sign-of-zodiac/

Das Teilnehmen ist ganz einfach: Ihr müsst nur unten das Formular ausfüllen. Ob ihr gewonnen habt, erfahrt ihr durch eine persönliche E-Mail oder einen Blick in unsere News. Die Verlosung endet am 18.02.2021!

Time For Metal und Dark Zodiak wünschen allen Teilnehmern viel Glück!

Einsendeschluss
Photo by Dark Zodiak
Thursday 18th of February 2021 12:00:00 AM
Teilnahmeformular:
Weitere Beiträge
Winterverlosung 2021 Part 4: mit zwei Metalcore Scheiben