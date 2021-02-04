Verlosung: dreimal das aktuelle Album „Ophiuchus – The Thirteenth Sign Of Zodiac“ der Death Thrash Metal Band Dark Zodiak

Time For Metal und Dark Zodiak verlosen dreimal das aktuelle Album Ophiuchus – The Thirteenth Sign Of Zodiac der Death Thrash Metal Band Dark Zodiak.
Das Teilnehmen ist ganz einfach: Ihr müsst nur unten das Formular ausfüllen. Ob ihr gewonnen habt, erfahrt ihr durch eine persönliche E-Mail oder einen Blick in unsere News. Die Verlosung endet am 18.02.2021!
Time For Metal und Dark Zodiak wünschen allen Teilnehmern viel Glück!