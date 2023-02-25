Nothing More: veröffentlichen mitreißende Pianoversion von „You Don’t Know What Love Means“ featuring Taylor Acorn

Nothing More haben eine neue Pianoversion ihrer Single You Don’t Know What Love Means, aus ihrem 2022 erschienenen Album Spirits, über Better Noise Music veröffentlicht. Frontmann Jonny Hawkins unterstützt den emotionalen Text mit seinen beeindruckenden Klavierkünsten und holt sich Rocksängerin/Songwriterin Taylor Acorn zum Gesang dazu.

“When I had first heard the original version, I instantly fell in love, so when Nothing More asked me to be a part of the piano version it was truly a no brainer”, sagt Acorn. “The song is so beautiful and touches on a very similar situation that I was going through in a previous relationship of mine, so it was super easy to connect with. I also love how much, at least to me, the song resembles early Evanescence, which is one of my favorite bands of all time. It’s beautiful, it’s powerful, and I hope people love it as much as I do.”

Nothing Mores Spirits 2023 US-Frühjahrstour – mit den Special Guests Crown The Empire und Thousand Below – wurde letzten Monat angekündigt und stieß auf große Nachfrage. Sie erstreckt sich vom 31. März bis zum 28. Mai, und, dank der großen Nachfrage, wurden ein paar Zusatztermine hinzugefügt. Die vollständige Liste der Termine und Tickets für die Tour, die von der gemeinnützigen Organisation To Write Love On Her Arms präsentiert wird, findet sich hier.

Follow Nothing More:

Website | Instagram | Facebook