Nytt Land: kündigen Australien Tour für 2025 an

Nytt Land haben fünf Live-Daten in Australien für diesen September angekündigt. Die sibirischen Schamanen werden sich mit ihren Landsleuten Arkona zusammentun. Die Tour beginnt am 16. September 2025 im The Basso in Canberra und umfasst weitere Auftritte in Sydney, Melbourne und Brisbane. Den Abschluss bildet das Konzert im Lion Arts in Adelaide am 28. September.

Nytt Land kommentieren: „Prepare for amazing things to come, Australia“, ruft der Kehlgesangskünstler und Multiinstrumentalist Anatoly Pakhalenko. „This September, the ancient spirits of pagan folk and mystical darkness rise as Arkona and Nytt Land will bring their rituals across the ocean to your shores for the very first time! Hailing from the wilds of Siberia, this dark folk ritual is unlike anything you might have seen. Throat singing, handmade instruments, and a stage show that channels the spirits of the forest. Friends of dark folk, ambient ritual, black metal, and everything primal should better not sleep this one out. Arkona and Nytt Land will awaken something ancient in your lands!“

Die sibirische Ritual-Folk-Band aus Kalachinsk wird im Rahmen dieser Tour ihr neuntes Album Songs Of The Shaman supporten, das am 16. Mai 2025 veröffentlicht wurde.

Nytt Land – Australian Tour 2025

w/ Arkona

24 Sep 2025 Canberra (AU) The Baso

25 Sep 2025 Sydney (AU) Manning

26 Sep 2025 Melbourne (AU) Croxton

27 Sep 2025 Brisbane (AU) Crowbar

28 Sep 2025 Adelaide (AU) Lion Arts

