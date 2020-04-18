Ötzi: präsentieren neuen Song ‚Hold Still‘ vom kommenden Album ‚Storm‘

Oaklands Post-Punk-Truppe Ötzi hat einen neuen Track mit dem Titel Hold Still veröffentlicht. Dieser stammt aus dem bald erscheinenden Album Storm, das am 22.5. über Artoffact Records released wird.

Drummer/Sängerin Gina Marie kommtentiert: “We’re so overwhelmed by the awful things happening in the world, that sometimes it’s hard to see the good that exists right in front of us. The song was written to express love and appreciation for that one person who gets you through the day.”

Ötzi Bassistin/Sängerin Akiko Sampson fährt fort, “Hold Still is a love song, about the kind of supportive love that keeps us grounded in turbulent times. It’s about realizing that sometimes the best we can do is to just be still, slow down, and appreciate each other. We shot the video right before the pandemic outbreak, and goofing off at the boardwalk for this video was one of the last things we did as a band. Now it feels like a reminder to not take for granted all the times that we can be together.”

Wenn man es schafft, nicht ständig an diesen einen gewissen Herrn zu denken, ergibt es durchaus Sinn, sich als Band Ötzi zu nennen.

Besonders wenn man einem Stil frönt, der von einer bestimmten Kühle lebt und schon länger existiert als die meisten heutigen Genre-Fans auf der Welt sind.

Ötzi aus dem kalifornischen Oakland spielen klassischen Post-Punk, also in seiner ursprünglichen Definition.

Storm ist eine herrliche Zeitreise in die frühen Achtziger: großartige, angedüsterte Melodien, hypnotisierende Gitarren, pumpende Bässe und diese pulsierenden Beats, die einen einfach nicht stillstehen lassen.

Und bei Ötzi kommt oben drauf noch ein supercool eingesetztes Saxofon.

In den USA bereits seit einer ganzen Weile frenetisch abgefeiert, legen die Damen jetzt das zweite Album vor.

Fans von Siouxsie And The Banshees, Xmal Deutschland, Crass, Romeo Void, The Cure, Rites Of Spring und Bauhaus werden begeistert sein!

„While dark punk has definitely gained in popularity in recent years, Ötzi set themselves apart… Their songs have unique, personal depth.“

–Bandcamp Daily

„Emerging from Oakland’s vibrant punk and deathrock scenes… Catchy and will be stuck in your head all day – guaranteed. “

–Bust Magazine

“With a traditional post-punk sound encased in aggression and darkness, Ötzi have perfected a modernized but timeless take on the genre.”

–Revolver