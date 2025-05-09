Of Mice & Men: haben neue Single & Video „Another Miracle“ veröffentlicht

Die südkalifornische Band Of Mice & Men ist mit einer neuen Single namens Another Miracle zurück. Der Track ist ihre erste neue Musik seit Tether aus dem Jahr 2023 und ihre erste seit der Unterzeichnung bei ihrem neuen Label Century Media Records. Der Song, den sie selbst produziert haben, beschäftigt sich mit Themen wie Verzweiflung, Hoffnung und dem unermüdlichen Streben nach Frieden inmitten des Chaos. Die Band, die für ihre kraftvollen Hymnen bekannt ist, zeigt einmal mehr ihre Fähigkeit, Verletzlichkeit mit explosiver Klanggewalt zu verbinden.

Aaron Pauley von Of Mice & Men sagt: “Life is hard. No matter who you are, you’re fighting battles big and small on a daily basis. A lot of the time, we feel that the uniqueness of our circumstance prevents connecting with others. ‘How could anyone possibly know what it’s like to go through what I’m going through?’ That being said, everyone, and I mean everyone, knows what it’s like to wish for a miracle during a time when everything seems hopeless. It seems to be one of those core human experiences that ties us all together. That’s exactly what Another Miracle is about and we hope you enjoy it.”

Nun veröffentlichten Of Mice & Men auch das offizielle Video zu Another Miracle, das vom Filmemacher Mike Matsui gedreht wurde. Gitarrist Alan Ashby sagt dazu: “Working with Mike and his team was awesome. We got to actually do a bit of acting as well as play our instruments. It was super cool having a tactical co-ordinator and learning how to do the proper movements in relation to the SWAT team scenes. It felt like we were part of a big budget Hollywood Movie!“

Die Band kündigt außerdem ihre Tournee durch Großbritannien und Europa an, die vom 27. November bis zum 14. Dezember dauert. Tickets dafür sind ab dem 14. Mai um 10 Uhr MEZ bzw. 9 Uhr UK erhältlich.

11/27 – Docks – Hamburg, DE

11/28 – Hole 44 – Berlin, DE

11/29 – Anker – Leipzig, DE

11/30 – Meet Factory – Prague, CZ

12/02 – Progresja – Warsaw, PL

12/04 – Backstage – Munich, DE

12/05 – Essigfabrik – Cologne, DE

12/06 – Kulturfabrik Kofmehl – Solothurn, CH

12/08 – Bataclan – Paris, FR

12/09 – 013 – Tilburg, NL

12/11 – Electric Ballroom – London, UK

12/12 – Academy 2 – Manchester, UK

12/13 – Bristol Electric – Bristol, UK

12/14 – The Garage – Glasgow, UK