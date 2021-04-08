Our Hollow, Our Home: neuer Song „Seven Years (Shine A Light On Me)“ jetzt zu hören

Southhamptons Metalcore-Flagschiff Our Hollow, Our Home präsentiert einen weiteren neuen Song aus ihrem am 28.05. kommenden Album Burn In The Flood (Hollow Music / Tunecore).

Physische Varianten des Albums (Vinyl & CD) sind über die bandeigene Website www.hollowsuply.co vorbestellbar.

Die sympathische DIY-Crew veröffentlicht heute mit Seven Years (Shine A Light On Me) ein weiteres musikalisches Ausrufezeichen!

Nach den vorausgegangenen Singles (Burn In The Flood, Remember Me und zuletzt Overcast), die allesamt bereits auf euphorisches Feedback der immer größer werdenden Fanbasis stießen, dürfte auch die atmosphärisch rockende neue Single entsprechende Reaktionen erhalten und die Vorfreude auf das Gesamtwerk abermals steigern!

Die Band kommentiert den Song wie folgt:

„Seven Years is a song that delves deep into the struggles of coping with addiction and the feelings of guilt that come with it. The track hits with a rollercoaster of emotions from the onset, using metal-tinged grooves and ferocious growls to set the stage for a ballad-like chorus that is as melancholy as it is infectious. This release will be the fourth single taken from the upcoming album Burn In The Flood and is the closing track of the record, making its final message of inward struggle and disappointing those closest to you even more poignant.“

Quelle: Starkult Promotion