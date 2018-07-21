Outloud kündigen ihr viertes Studioalbum Virtual Hero Society an, welches am 14. September auf ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records veröffentlicht wird.

Die Band beginnt ein neues Kapitel ihrer Karriere mit ihrem vierten Album Virtual Hero Society (aka VHS) auf ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records. Es ist ihr erstes Album seit 2014‘s Let’s Get Serious und ihr zweiter Release auf ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records, nach Destination: Overdrive – The Best of Outloud (2015) auf dem ein beliebtes Cover des Pointer Sisters-Hits I’m So Excited enthalten war.

Diesmal verzichten Outloud auf ihre allgemeine „spielerische“ Herangehensweise und tauchen direkt mit Titel, Thema und Titeltrack, der gleichzeitig die erste Single ist Virtual Heroes, in die Thematik ein, die man in der heutigen Gesellschaft als das „zweischneidige Schwert“ der Technologie bezeichnen könnte.

Chandler Mogel, der Amerikaner am Gesang, kommentiert das Albumkonzept: „I know that Outloud of course is known for all our good time rock and roll and party vibe and all that, however this is a very important subject that needs to be addressed to the masses. Cell phones and social media in general are very convenient and allow us to communicate to a broader audience, however they have some negative aspects which stem from misuse that not all people may realize. We hope to do some good for the society at large by giving back an important message in that we really want people not to abuse them nor do we want people to lose their humanity for one another, because they are so „zoned out“ by their phone screens, etc. Take the time to reach out and touch someone – for real.“

Bob Katsionis sagt: “This time we tried to achieve the most difficult task of all: to have a personal sound that reminds of no other production in the genre, by combing the best of the analog world with the big disco snare drum sound and the analog mixing with the virtues of the new age with synthesizers, distorted basses and metal guitars! Same thing we did with the title of the album: the nostalgia of the VHS tapes-era that also translates to the harsh reality of the Virtual Hero Society we live in!”

Hier kann das Album vorbestellt werden:

http://bit.ly/outloud-vhs-roar

http://bit.ly/outloud-vhs-mm

Erhältlich als Digipak CD, schwarzes Vinyl, rotes Vinyl (limitiert auf 100 Exemplare weltweit) & Download.

Tracklist: Digipack CD:

1. Fools‘ Train

2. My Promise

3. Virtual Heroes

4. I Am The One

5. Share My Dreams

6. World-Go-Round

7. We Got Tonite

8. Borrowed Time

9. Live With It

10. …And I Tried

11. Fallen Love

12. Fight On!

Black Vinyl / LTD. Red Vinyl:

SIDE A:

1. Fools‘ Train

2. My Promise

3. Virtual Heroes

SIDE B:

1. I Am The One

2. Share My Dreams

3. World-Go-Round

SIDE C:

1. We Got Tonite

2. Borrowed Time

3. Live With It

SIDE D:

1. …And I Tried

2. Fallen Love

3. Fight On!

https://www.facebook.com/outloudtheband/

http://outloud.rocks/

