Palace: veröffentlichen „Final Call Of Destruction“

Schaut euch das Lyric Video zur neuen Palace Single Final Call Of Destruction an!

Der Song stammt vom kommenden Album Reject The System, das am 3. April bei Massacre Records erscheinen wird! Hier kann man es bereits bestellen » https://lnk.to/rejectthesystem

Nach dem Album The 7th Steel (2014) wollten Palace noch eins drauflegen: Mit Reject The System ist es der Band gelungen, das bis dato härteste Album seit Bandgründung zu produzieren!

Die Record Release Show zum Album findet am 3. April im 7er Club in Mannheim statt.

Palace – Reject The System

1. Force Of Steel

2. Soulseeker

3. Final Call Of Destruction

4. The Faker

5. Hail To The Metal Lord

6. Bloodstained World

7. Valhalla Land

8. Legion Of Resistance

9. Wings Of Storm

10. No One Break My Will

Palace live:

03.04.2020 DE Mannheim – 7er Club (Album Release Show)

09.05.2020 DE Hochspeyer – Metalgarage

https://www.palaceonline.de

https://www.facebook.com/palaceonline.de

https://www.youtube.com/user/PalacerockTV