Papa Roach: veröffentlichen neue Single und Lyricvideo zu „Braindead“ feat. Toby Morse von H2O

Die Rock-Innovatoren Papa Roach sind mit voller Kraft zurück und kündigen die Veröffentlichung ihrer neuen Single Braindead mit Toby Morse, Frontmann von H2O an. Der Track ist ab sofort au allen Streaming-Plattformen verfügbar.

Braindead ist eine wilde, kraftvolle Hymne ohne Kompromisse, verbindet Papa Roachs charakteristische Intensität mit Morses roher Punk-Energie. Das Ergebnis ist eine rebellische Klangexplosion, die verkündet: “You’ve got one life, one chance, one shot, I don’t wanna waste it like I’m feeling Braindead”.

Zur neuen Single erscheint ein Lyric-Video, das Musikvideo folgt im Juli.

“We wanted to create something that felt urgent, honest, and in-your-face—and bringing Toby in took it to the next level”, sagt Papa Roach Sänger Jacoby Shaddix. “This song is a call to wake up before it’s too late.”

“I’ve known Jacoby for over 20 years. Very proud o him with his sobriety. Their passion & hard work is why they are still here and relevant today”, ergänzt Toby Morse. “They also live by the one life one chance motto. So it’s a true honor to be on Braindead, sharing these words that we all live by!!”

Braindead ist die zweite Single aus Papa Roachs kommenden Album. Aktuell feiert die Band au der Rise O The Roach Tour das 25-jährige Jubiläum ihres Durchbruchsalbums Infest.

Kommende Termine in Deutschland, Österreich und der Schweiz:

30.07.2025 – 02.08.2025 – (DE) Wacken, Wacken Open Air 2025

06.08.2025 – 10.08.2025 – (DE) Eschwege, Open Flair 2025

08.08.2025 – (DE) Rothenburg Ob Der Tauber, Taubertal-Festival 2025

09.08.2025 – (DE) Hamburg, Elbriot Festival 2025

12.08.2025 – (DE) Saarbrücken, Saarlandhalle

13.08.2025 – (AT) Sankt Pölten, FM4 Frequency 2025

14.08.2025 – (CH) Gampel-bratsch, Open Air Gampel 2025