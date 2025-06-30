Kingdom Of Giants: kündigen neue EP „Burning Chrome“ für den 29.08. via Sharptone Records an

Die kalifornische Band Kingdom Of Giants hat ihre neue EP Burning Chrome angekündigt. Diese wird am 29. August digital über SharpTone Records erhältlich sein. Zusätzlich hat die Band das Video zur ersten Single Collide veröffentlicht. Der Song ist ein kraftvoller, Industrial-angehauchter Hit.

Seht euch das Video zu Collide hier an:

Die Band äußert sich dazu: „We are so excited to share our new single Collide with you all and also announce our new EP Burning Chrome. You waited four years for our last release and we vow to never do you like that again.“

Burning Chrome – Trackliste:

1. Tune Me Out

2. Collide

3. Lead Me Back

4. Cold Burn

5. Taste Of Poision

6. Digital Hell

Burning Chrome ist definitiv die Wartezeit wert!

Kingdom Of Giants online:

https://www.facebook.com/kingdomofgiants/

https://www.instagram.com/kingdomofgiants/