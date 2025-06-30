Indemon: Debütalbum „Reclaiming Chaos“ ist über Inverse Records erschienen

Die finnischen Thrash-Metaller Indemon haben ihr Debütalbum Reclaiming Chaos am 27. Juni 2025 über Inverse Records veröffentlicht.

Die Band äußert sich dazu: „The album results from long-term development. Each track brings a different feel to the album, with a soundscape and overall delivery in vocals and instrumentals that differ from modern metal, as we’ve avoided gimmicks and shortcuts. The dynamism is present throughout, especially in the vocals, which drive the mood and connection. It is an aggressive album that does not hold back any emotions.“

